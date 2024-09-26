Make your garden look good for the autumn

BY PAULA BURNS

After a summer of basking in the joy of al fresco dining and a blooming lovely garden, it’s time to prepare your outside space for moderate temperatures.

Just because the weather isn’t as bright, it doesn’t mean your garden needs to go into complete hibernation. As the season’s change you can still enjoy the outdoors.

Clean-Up

Before you embark on creating an autumnal outdoor retreat remember that a tidy space serves a tidy mind.

The pre-autumn clean-up is a must. As the growing season starts to fade, your once blooming flower beds can look tired, dragging the whole look down.

Do a tidy up by removing any loose leaves and debris from the autumnal changes.

Once the lawn is cleared give it a good feeding. Regular feeding will keep your lawn looking luscious, even during the colder months.

Choose a feed that contains a higher dose of Phosphorus and Potassium to support a healthy growth.

If you have a large patio or decking area getting nifty with the power wash is not only extremely satisfying, it will also leave the area looking like new.

Colour Code

Summer might be over but that doesn’t mean your garden can’t be full of colour. In keeping with the seasons, look to shrubs and plants that thrive in the cooler months.

By introducing the rich, earthy golden hues that we associate with autumn leaves into your garden you will instantly create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Rows of the burnt orange shades of dogwood are the perfect replacement to your summer lavenders. Add some zest through the orange hues of the quirky Chinese lanterns. These work lovely as hanging centre pieces both in the garden and the house. If you’re a fan of the Iris plant, look to the more seasonal flowers such as Coppertops and the Blackberry Lily.

Fashion is loving the unexpected red theory at the moment, so why not bring the trend through to your garden. Ditch the classic green shrubbery for an explosion of fiery red with a stunning burning bush. This is a true statement bush that will instantly bring your garden to life.

To complete your plant-based feast, add a splash of yellow with the happiest of plants, the glorious sunflower.

Gone Potty

A lick of paint will give any area an instant refresh, including your outdoor space. Many of the autumnal plants can be grown in potted plants, making them easier to maintain, while adding interest to a patio area.

Make your pots a focal point of the garden with some quirky additions. Add a touch of personality with upcycled and recycled pots.

Anything that can hold compost and water is a good fit. Think outside the box by using things you can find in the shed or you might spot something in a skip. As they say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure.

Anything from old paint pots, a Belfast sink, chimney pots, an old teapot or even a washing machine drum can be the perfect touch of individuality your garden needs. Just drill small holes in the base for drainage and you’re good to go.

If you already have a collection of plant pots freshen them up with a touch of paint. Choose a colour scheme that compliments the plant life of your garden.

Alternatively if your patio area is straight off the house, keep the colour palette consistent with that of the living area. Choose similar shades in a bid to bring the inside out.

Light The Way

Now that the evenings are darker your garden lights need to live up to their full potential. Outdoor lights are an effective way to add interest to your outdoor space. It might sound obvious but before you start ensure the lights you choose are weatherproof.

A great way to showcase your favourite tall plant or walled area of the garden is to use an uplighter. This is will add a warm ambience to the space.

Even in the darker months you can curate the feeling of a magical secret garden with the twinkling of fairy lights sparkling amongst the flowers. The warmth of the lighting will provoke a welcoming feeling.

You don’t have to wait until Christmas to adorn your trellis and tress with lights. Although stick to warm white lights for an all-season look.

Getting Hot In Here

If you want to make the most out of enjoying your outside space in the chillier months, having a heat source is a must.

Emulate the cosy feeling of sitting before an open fire outside with a fire pit. Create the perfect evening under the stars, snuggled under a blanket while enjoying your favourite tipple.

For al fresco dining, invest in free-standing electric infrared patio heater to take the chill away.

