Local man (49) on charges of having child images

A 49-YEAR-old West Cork man has been remanded on bail on child pornography charges.

At Clonakilty District Court Det Gda Brian Morris told Judge Philip O’Leary that he met the accused by appointment that morning at 10.20am and later charged him with the offences. He said the accused made no reply after caution.

Gardaí claim that that on April 29th 2021 the accused had 34,959 images of child pornography and 150 video files of child pornography.

Det Gda Morris said the DPP has directed that the matter will be dealt with in the Circuit Court and it also consents for the accused to be sent forward on a guilty plea should that arise.

Judge O’Leary imposed reporting restrictions on naming the accused and adjourned the matter until July for the service of a book of evidence.