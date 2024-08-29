Local garda divisions get a restructuring

THE restructuring of garda divisions to provide greater focus on community policing has come into effect in West Cork.

The new operating model was introduced following recommendations from the Garda Inspectorate and the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

The new system is aimed at modernising organisational structures that were in place for over 100 years, but were not suited to delivering a consistent policing service in a rapidly changing society and crime environment.

The southern region is the first garda region to have all its divisions – including the counties of Cork and Kerry, as well as Clare, Tipperary, Limerick and Cork City – adopt the new operating model.

Under the new system, each garda division will have four functions, or areas, dealing with community engagement, crime, performance assurance, and business services.

The Cork county division has already implemented the business services function by successfully reducing the administrative workload for operational gardaí.

Three of the four areas will be led by a superintendent, while business services will be led by an assistant principal officer.

Supt Cornelius Crowley is now leading the Cork South West community engagement area which includes Bandon, Kinsale, Innishannon, Ballinhassig, Timoleague, Kilbrittain, Ballineen, Clonakilty, Skibbereen, Dunmanway, Drinagh, Baltimore, Bantry, Durrus, Schull, Drimoleague, Castletownbere, Glengarriff, Kealkil and Ballydehob.

It is believed that the new system will allow for greater community engagement, as well as delivering more specialised services at local level.

The assistant commissioner for the southern region, Eileen Foster, who is also the project lead for the new operating model, said the changes will enable gardaí to provide ‘a more responsive, efficient, and improved service’ to local communities across the county.

‘It will help provide enhanced investigations into crimes against vulnerable groups, including sexual crimes, and community policing teams dedicated to identifying and addressing local issues.’