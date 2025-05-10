Laoise Young hat-trick helps Drinagh U14 schoolgirls progress

THERE were plenty of goals, including a Laoise Young hat-trick, scored across the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League's U14, U15 and U16 age-grades during a busy May bank holiday weekend.

An U14 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup opening round tie between Lyre Rovers and Drinagh Rangers saw the visitors emerge 6-1 winners in Lyre. Heidi Doyle found the net for Rovers but a Laoise Young hat-trick, Sarah Buttimer brace and additional Mia Hegarty effort secured an impressive Rangers victory.

In the same competition, Isabelle Ross opened the scoring for Bay Rovers in the Kealkill club’s quarter-final away to Dunmanway Town. A Niamh Sweetnam leveller saw an even game finish 1-1 after normal and extra-time. Bay booked their cup semi-final berth courtesy of a 2-1 penalty shootout success. Grace Holland and Emma Barry converted the winning spot-kicks.

Previously, Clonakilty AFC overcame Riverside Athletic and Castlelack got the better of Beara United to reach the last four of the U14 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup.

Sullane are through to the quarter-finals of this season’s SuperValu U14 Schoolboys Challenge Cup.

The Ballyvourney club overcame Riverside Athletic 4-0 at Carbery Park last weekend. A Hennadi Lisovyi hat-trick along with an additional Ronan Twomey strike sent Sullane through to the last eight of the knockout competition.

Group B of the SuperValu U15 Schoolboys Premier League got underway over the weekend with Togher Celtic recording a deserved victory. Following a scoreless first half, Filip Kowalewski (2) and Jack Buttimer were on target in Togher’ 3-0 defeat of Kilmichael Rovers. In the same group, Drinagh Rangers and Bay Rovers’ scheduled meeting had to be postponed.

Harry Chambers netted a hat-trick as Castlelack Celtic qualified for this year’s SuperValu U15 Schoolboys Challenge Cup final. The Brinny club registered a comprehensive semi-final victory away to Kilmichael Rovers in Inchisine with Daniel Kiely also getting his name on the winners’ scoresheet.

Jamie Dowdall and John O’Donovan goals helped Skibbereen see off Drinagh Rangers after extra-time in the SuperValu U15 Schoolboys Shield semi-finals. Canon Crowley Park was the venue for a last-four encounter in which the visiting team emerged 2-1 winners. Dominik Placzek, Shane O’Brien, Con Desmond, Padraig O’Sullivan, Ronan Kennan and Joseph O’Kane were amongst the goals as Bay Rovers overcame Sullane to reach this season’s SuperValu U16 Schoolboys Shield decider.