Kinsale, Rossas, Bandon and Ilen Rovers advance to county finals

KINSALE, O’Donovan Rossa, Bandon and Ilen Rovers will represent the West Cork division in upcoming Cork LGFA county championship finals following a weather-affected weekend.

Kinsale booked their place in this year’s senior B county decider following a marvellous semi-final win away to reigning senior A county champions Mourneabbey on Friday evening.

Playing against the wind, the hosts burst into an early 2-2 to 0-0 score lead thanks to an Anna Ryan goal plus Laura Walsh and Ciara O’Sullivan points. Kinsale’s response was devastating, netting three goals through Caoimhe Horgan, Catherine Murphy and Orla Finn to level matters, 2-6 to 3-3, at the end of a breathless first half.

Former Cork senior Finn scored her second goal of the evening and Caoimhe Horgan raised her second green flag to complete a magnificent Kinsale fightback.

Bríd O’Sullivan did reply with Mourneabbey’s third goal and Ciara O’Sullivan added a late point but, despite a heroic effort, it wasn’t enough to stop Kinsale from winning by a single point, 5-4 to 3-9.

Kinsale will contest the 2024 senior B county final because of Caoimhe Horgan’s 2-4, Orla Finn’s 2-0 and Catherine Murphy’s 1-0. Caoimhe Heffernan, Emma O’Brien, Amy Casey, Maisie O’Callaghan, Caoimhe O’Callaghan, Dara Tyner and Caoimhe O’Driscoll also stood out for the winners.

It will be an all-West Cork LGFA senior B county final this year as Kinsale will face the winners of Clonakilty and reigning title-holders Castlehaven who meet in a midweek clash in Ahamilla.

West Cork’s only interest in the final four of this year’s senior A county championship centred on the Cleary and Cahalane clans representatives for Éire Óg. Laura and Emma, daughters of Cork senior manager and Castlehaven legend John Cleary, lined out alongside former Haven and inter-county star Niall Cahalane’s daughters Méabh and Orlaith in last Sunday’s semi-final away to St Vals.

All four played pivotal roles in the Ovens club’s 1-11 to 0-12 victory. Laura Cleary kicked eight frees and Orlaith Cahalane netted a late goal to send Éire Óg through to their fourth consecutive senior A county final appearance. There, they will meet Aghada who needed extra-time to see off last year’s All-Ireland intermediate champions Glanmire, 0-12 to 1-8, in Rostellan.

***

O’Donovan Rossa have qualified for a fifth consecutive Cork LGFA county final thanks to a commanding display at home to Valley Rovers last Sunday.

James O’Donovan’s side led by 11 points at the break before kicking for home and netting two additional goals to win 3-16 to 0-3. Avenging their solitary championship loss of the year, which was at the hands of Valley Rovers, the Skibbereen club rubber stamped their latest county final appearance in emphatic fashion.

Éabha O’Donovan top scored with 2-7 including a converted penalty kick. Laura O’Mahony (0-4), Aoife O’Driscoll (0-3), Fionnuala O’Driscoll (1-0), Lisa Harte and Kate O’Donovan (0-1 each) also contributed. Rossa’s defence was expertly anchored by Sarah Hurley who helped keep their young opponents scoreless from open play.

This year’s intermediate county decider will be between O’Donovan Rossa and Naomh Abán, a repeat of their 2022 junior A final meeting won 4-6 to 1-10 by the Ballyvourney club.

Noel McDonagh’s side were just as convincing in their comprehensive 1-12 to 0-1 semi-final defeat of Rosscarbery last weekend. Amid difficult conditions, Joanne Kelly netted the game’s only goal on an afternoon Lydia McDonagh added six points.

Rosie Corkery (0-2), Amy McDonagh, Grace Murphy, Emma Kelly, Allanagh Hoare (0-1 each) completed Naomh Abán’s total on an afternoon Clodagh Murphy, Aoife Creedon, Lauren Hughes, Joanne Kelly, Rosie Corkery and Lydia McDonagh were the pick of the winners’ top performers.

Despite that heavy loss, Rosscarbery have made great strides this year and have much to look forward to in 2025.

***

Bantry Blues’ hopes of reaching this year’s Cork LGFA junior A county decider were dashed by Midleton last weekend. The concession of a first-half goal saw the Blues trail 1-4 to 0-3 at the short whistle. A tight second half went the home team’s way as they registered a 1-8 to 0-6 victory despite Bantry’s best efforts.

Sarah Bishop (0-2), Megan McSweeney, Elaine O’Sullivan Connell, Emma Spillane and Rachel Murphy (0-1 each) were on target for the West Cork club. Seadna O’Sullivan, Bernadette O’Flynn, Molly O’Sullivan, Cliodhna O’Shea, Eve Murphy, and Ellen O’Sullivan also impressed for a Bantry side that will be eager to go one better next year.

As for the other junior A semi-final, Dohenys and Douglas’ rescheduled clash (originally 3.30pm on Saturday) was due to be completed on Sunday in Dunmanway but did not go ahead when Douglas did not show up for the fixture.

Ilen Rovers are through to this year’s junior D county decider. The West Cork club hosted Youghal amid wet and windy weather conditions and managed to build an impressive 2-8 to 1-3 interval lead. Withstanding a Youghal second-half comeback, Rovers ran out 3-9 to 1-12 winners and will meet whoever emerges from Ballinhassig and Bandon’s semi-final in this year’s junior D county decider.

Keelin Murphy played well for Ilen, scoring 1-2. Maebh Collins (2-0, one penalty), Kate Carey (0-3), Emma Hurley (0-2), Carla O’Regan and Leah Carey (0-1 each) were amongst a delighted Ilen’s scorers.

It will be an all West Cork final in this year’s junior D grade decider. That’s because Bandon overcame Ballinhassig 3-11 to 1-9 in Monday evening’s last four clash. So the lilywhites will take on Ilen in what should be an entertaining final.

Elsewhere, Keelnameela’s final junior G championship outing ended in defeat at home to St Mary’s. The West Cork side lost 3-4 to 2-5 despite a battling display.