Kilmichael keep pace with U14 front-runners Ardfield

BY GER McCARTHY

ARDFIELD and Kilmichael Rovers’ battle for the SuperValu U14 Schoolboys Championship title continued apace last weekend.

Kilmichael stayed within three points of Championship leaders Ardfield following a 2-1 win away to Castlelack United in Brinny. A Charlie McCarthy brace kept the Inchisine club’s title hopes alive.

Ardfield proved too strong for Clonakilty Celtic, running out 6-1 winners in a local derby at Ballyvackey. Charlie O’Sullivan found the net via a penalty for Clonakilty but Byron Malone, James Flynn, Rory Connolly, Fionn Fargnoli, Daniel Whelton and Michael O’Donovan efforts kept Ardfield top of the table.

Elsewhere in the U14 Schoolboys Championship, Skibbereen and Togher Celtic drew 1-1 in the Baltimore Road. Jack Buttimer edged Togher ahead with an early goal. Skibbereen equalised after 55 minutes and that was enough to earn the home team a share of the spoils.

Sullane recorded their opening SuperValu U14 Schoolboys Premier League victory of 2024 at home to Drinagh Rangers last week. The Canon Crowley Park side opened the scoring but second half Rory O’Sullivan and Lorcan O’Mahony strikes sealed a 2-1 Sullane win.

***

Dunmanway Town remain the team to catch at the summit of the SuperValu U13 Schoolgirls Premier League table.

A third consecutive win was attained thanks to a 6-0 midweek success at home to Riverside Athletic. Lucy McCarthy netted a hat-trick in a fixture Kiera Kelly, Nicola Hurley and Faye Barry also scored for the league leaders. Lucy McCarthy, Lily Duggan, Cadhla McCarthy and Lauren Downey Mawe were on trop form for Dunmanway.

In the SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Premier League, a local derby between Lyre Rovers and Clonakilty AFC United saw Lyre come out on top 4-2 in Ballyvackey. Aidan Whooley and Robert Leahy scored for the home side. Yet, an Isaac McInerney brace along with Donnacha Ryan and Barry Connolly goals cemented Rovers’ win.

Adam O’Brien, Sean Galvin, Daniel Vassallo, Alex Bramoulle and Eoin O’Connor were on target in Dunmanway Town’s 5-0 SuperValu U15 Schoolboys Premier League Group A victory away to local rivals Togher Celtic.

***

Things have been quiet on the League of Ireland adult and Academy scene for West Cork’s emerging talent. One player who continues to impress is Bandon’s Niamh Cotter. The Cork City Women’s FC defender played the full 90 minutes in her side’s narrow Women’s League of Ireland 1-0 loss at home to high-flying Athlone Town.

Cotter had her hands full, marking Northern Irish senior international Casey Howe but managed to keep Athlone star player scoreless before the latter was withdrawn with 20 minutes to go. Cotter’s consistency, playing all nine Cork City Women’s FC games so far this term, has helped the Munster side rise to sixth in the league standings.