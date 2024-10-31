Kilmacs rule Carbery once again

Kilmacabea 1-12

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna 1-4

TOM LYONS REPORTS

KILMACABEA, last year’s beaten finalists, refused to let the hammerblow of conceding a goal to Mathúna’s in the very first minute, to record their fourth SW junior A football title since 2017, in front of a huge crowd in the Sam Maguire Park in Dunmanway last Saturday night.

The Kilmac’s recovered quickly from that early setback to dominate the first half though failed to convert that superiority into scores against a tigersish Mathúna defence. A two-point advantage wasn’t a comfortable lead at half-time but the Kilmacs reserved their best for the second half and while they never opened up a huge gap, they controlled the game with some superb combined, running football.

A break-away goal in the 60th minute put the icing on the cake and there was great celebrating when the Mick McCarthy Cup was presented to outstanding captain, Diarmuid O’Callaghan, banishing the demons of last year’s heartbreaking final defeat.

‘That was a tough battle despite the final scoreline. We were lucky their goal came so early because we had the full game to recover, so there was no panic,’ said a delighted Kilmacabea manager, Donie O’Donovan in his first year in charge. ‘It didn’t help to give away a soft goal so early but we also did it in the semi-final, so no panic. We knuckled down to it after that and dominated the first half. I was more worried that we were only two points up at halftime, we didn’t put the scores on the board. Damien was carrying a bit of an injury and was very tightly marked all through. We were fearful that they might get a purple patch to punish our misses but the lads really knuckled down to it in the second half. Our retention of the ball and everything was excellent.’

The springboard for this success undoubtedly, came from a dominant midfield, where Ian Jennings and Martin Collins put in a huge shift and it was only fitting that Jennings scored the late goal that copper-fastened the win. Man-of-the match, the ageless Donncha McCarthy, and veteran Ruairí Hourihane, acted superbly as link men between defence and attack and with captain supremo, Diarmuid O’Callaghan, tidying up everything at the back and bursting forward from defence, the Kilmacs had a platform for victory that Mathúna’s, despite a battling performance, could never quite match. Up front Damien Gore, carrying an injury, was tightly marked, still managing four points, while Colin McCarthy kicked some superb points.

Mathúna’s got the dream start in this final and that goal was to sustain them for all of the first half, during which they managed only another single point, not scoring at all in the second quarter. That rate of scoring was never going to win a final and when they managed only a single pointed free in the third quarter, the writing was on the wall. While their attack lacked penetration, partly because the supply of ball was poor from a struggling midfield, their defence covered themselves in glory with a whole-hearted, fighting display. They refused to blame their double commitments for this defeat but they did look a tired side in the second half. They were shattered at the final whistle but can take heart from Kilmacabea’s defeat last season. Beidh lá eile acu.

Even though Kilmacabea started with a great point from Damien Gore, within a minute they were fishing the ball out of their own net when a free from Robbie Lucey broke in the square and Ted Lordan finished to the net. Unfortunately, the fireworks didn’t continue as both sides fought for control and only a further point a-piece was registered in the first quarter, from Donncha McCarthy and Jack O’Callaghan.

While Mathúna’s weren’t to raise another flag in the first half, the Kilmacs asserted control and four in a row in the second quarter from the flying Ian Jennings, Damien Gore and Colin McCarthy, two superb white flags, had them two in front at the break, 0-6 to 1-1. Mathúna’s were grateful to goalkeeper, Oisín O’Leary, who brought off a great save from a Marty Collins blockbuster just before the break.

When Kilmacabea opened their second-half account with a top-class point from Martin Collins, the tone was set as they assumed control, with Karl McCarthy, all three Tobins in defence, Darren Whooley, and Joe Collins contributing handsomely. Frees from Gore and McCarthy, in answer to a single free from Seán Crowley, had the winners in front by 0-9 to 1-2 at the end of the third quarter. There was no let up as they added three more subsequently, Colin McCarthy, free, Liam McCarthy and Gore, fist, raising white flags.

Mathúna’s gave their all but their only reply came from Ted Lordan, with a point. Throughout the game, nobody could fault the efforts of Seán Crowley, Conor O’Sullivan, Matt Draper, Jamie Lucey, Jack O’Callaghan, Lordan and Kevin O’Donovan but on the day, as manager John Roche magnanimously put it, ‘We were just beaten by a better team.’

As Mathúna’s pressed forward in search of scores in the dying minutes, Kilmacabea took full advantage in the 60th minute when a quick break out of defence saw Liam McCarthy and Ian Jennings combining, the latter rifling his shot to the net for the clinching goal.

‘This is a great recovery from last year’s defeat and I think we have Douglas in the county now,’ said captain, Diarmuid O’Callaghan. ‘We’re as good as any team left and there’s no reason we can’t drive on from here. Four SW medals is enough for any fellow, we have to move on.’

The Mick McCarthy Cup was presented to captain of the winning team, Diarmuid O’Callaghan, by cathaoirleach of the Carbery Board, Aidan O’Rourke, amid scenes of great excitement.

The ‘Clash’ man-of-the-match award went to Donncha McCarthy, Kilmacabea.

Scorers:

Kilmac: Ian Jennings 1-1, Damien Gore (1f) and Colin McCarthy (2f) 0-4 each, Martin Collins, Donncha McCarthy and Liam McCarthy 0-1 each.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Ted Lordan 1-1, Jack O’Callaghan, Kevin O’Donovan and Seán Crowley (1f) 0-1 each.

Kilmacabea: Karl McCarthy, Liam Tobin, Darren Whooley, Dara Tobin, Owen Tobin, Diarmuid O’Callaghan, Colin McCarthy, Martin Collins, Ian Jennings, Donncha McCarthy, Liam McCarthy, Ruairí Hourihane, Éamonn Shanhan, Damien Gore. Joe Collins. Subs used, Ray Shanahan for É. Shanhan (ht), Daniel O’Donovan for J. Collins (55).

D Ó Mathúna: Oisín O’Leary, Eoin Mangan, Seán Crowley, Gavin Aherne, Aaron Draper, Conor O’Sullivan, Barry Lordan, Cathal Mangan, Matt Draper, Robbie Lucey, Kevin O’Donovan, Ronan McCarthy, Ted Lordan, Jamie Lucey, Jack O’Callaghan. Subs used, Gearóid O’Donovan for C. Mangan, Caolan O’Donovan for R. McCarthy, James Fleming for J. Lucey, Nick Hillard for B. Lordan, Michael O’Sullivan for A. Draper.

Referee: Ian McCarthy, Bandon.