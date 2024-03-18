Kilbrittain team is lining out in both Carbery and Carrigdhoun junior hurling leagues

KILBRITTAIN’S second hurling team is going to be busier than most – they are playing in both the Carbery and Carrigdhoun junior hurling leagues.

The Carbery club wants more games for its second team and put in a request to play in both Carbery and Carrigdhoun leagues. The Carbery CCC gave this the green light but on the condition that the Carbery league is given priority.

Take last weekend for example. Kilbrittain lost to Randal Óg 0-17 to 1-10 in a Dubliner Cheese Carbery Division 2 Hurling League game on Saturday, and the next day the Black and Amber defeated Courcey Rovers 2-11 to 1-12 in the South East Junior A Hurling League.

This Kilbrittain team will have to juggle a packed schedule between both leagues, and their next round of fixtures in both leagues – against O’Donovan Rossa in Carbery and Carrigaline in Carrigdhoun – are on the same weekend.

Kilbrittain will compete in the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior B Hurling Championship and are in Roinn 2 with Gabriel Rangers and O’Donovan Rossa.