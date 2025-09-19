Tadhg MacCárthaigh seal top spot and set up Goleen clash

Tadhg MacCárthaigh 1-18

St Oliver Plunkett’s 1-7

TOM LYONS REPORTS

FROM lashing rain to sunshine, we had it all in Leap on Sunday for this Bandon Co-op Carbery JAFC clash.

Tadhg MacCárthaigh needed a win to consolidate their position at the top of Roinn 1, Plunkett’s needed a win to possibly advance to the quarter-final. Both sides had to line out without key injured players, Plunkett’s being particularly hard hit with eight of their starting 15 out of action.

The Caheragh men had the advantage of the elements in the opening half but took a while to settle into the game.

Despite opening the scoring with a superb goal from Dylan Murray, set up by Michael and Eoin O’Donovan, in the second minute, MacCárthaighs found scores hard to come by against a resolute Plunketts’ defence in which goalkeeper, Brian Walsh, Gary McCarthy, Niall O’Driscoll and Ciarán Dullea were central figures.

Plunketts’ top scorer Finn Moroney opened their account from a free and, following points from MacCárthaigh’s’ dangerous attacking duo, Charlie McCarthy and Dylan Murray, the Magpies answered with points from Moroney and their class forward, Roy O’Driscoll.

Trailing 1-2 to 0-3 at the end of the first quarter, Plunkett’s were doing well against the wind and rain but they weren’t to score again in the first half as MacCárthaigh’s took firm control.

With Eoin O’Donovan dictating the game from midfield, the winners kicked five unanswered points in the second quarter. Leon Burke, McCarthy, Seán McCarthy and Murray, two, all raised white flags and it was MacCárthaighs in front by 1-7 to 0-3 at the break.

The rain had thankfully vanished for the second half but it was MacCárthaighs who retained a grip on the game with Tadhg Keating, Shane Fitzgerald and Michael O’Donovan driving them on from defence.

Fitzgerald, Murray (2), McCarthy, Eoin O’Donovan and Luke Shorten kicked points, with only a pair from Roy O’Driscoll and Gary McCarthy in reply. It was Tadhg MacCárthaigh in front by 1-13 to 0-5 at the end of the third quarter as we all kept an eye to the sky and the danger of another downpour.

Thankfully, the rain stayed away and the game took a decided shift for the better when Plunkett’s struck for an unexpected goal in the 46th minute, Finn Moroney’s long free somehow creeping in under the crossbar despite the best efforts of the defenders.

When Moroney followed with a pointed free, the lead was down to seven points and Plunkett’s were battling hard to claw their way back into the game.

Charlie McCarthy’s point was answered by Mark Kelly but the goals Plunkett’s needed in the closing ten minutes never looked like materialising against the disciplined MacCárthaigh defence.

In fact, the closing minutes belonged to the winners as Colm Crowley, Michael O’Donovan and Charlie McCarthy (free) all added points to give Tadhg MacCárthaigh an impressive 1-18 to 1-7 victory.

The result saw MacCárthaighs topping their group while Plunkett’s will not advance to the play-offs but are clear of relegation worries. On this form, MacCárthaigh’s will fancy their chances in the quarter-final against Goleen and will be keeping an eye on arch-rivals, Kilmacabea, the reigning champions.

OUR STAR: Roy O’Driscoll of Plunkett’s, Dylan Murray and Charlie McCarthy of MacCárthaigh all showed class attacking skills but it was the leadership, the control and the work rate of Tadhg MacCárthaigh midfielder Eoin O’Donovan that really caught the eye in this clash.

Scorers

Tadhg MacCárthaigh: Dylan Murray 1-5; Charlie McCarthy 0-5 (2f); Shane Fitzgerald, Michael O’Donovan, Eoin O’Donovan, Luke Shorten, Seán McCarthy, Colm Crowley, Leon Burke 0-1 each.

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Finn Moroney 1-4f; Roy O’Driscoll 0-2; Gary McCarthy 0-1.

Tadhg MacCárthaigh: Eugene Daly; David O’Connor, Tadhg Keating, Shane Fitzgerald; Tadhg McCarthy, Cathal Hegarty, Michael O’Donovan; Dan Kingston, Eoin O’Donovan; Jack McCarthy, Charlie McCarthy, Seán McCarthy; Dylan Murray, Luke Shorten, Rory Kingston.

Subs: Leon Burke for Jack McCarthy (20), Colm Crowley for S McCarthy (45), Paul Keane for E O’Donovan (52), James McCarthy for D Murray (55).

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Brian Walsh; Niall O’Driscoll, Ciarán Dullea, Mike Collins; Mike Crowley, Ronan McCarthy, Gary McCarthy; Seán White, Fionn Murphy; Owen McCarthy, Roy O’Driscoll, Mike McCarthy; Mike Keohane, Alan McKennedy, Finn Moroney.

Subs: Conor McCarthy for S White (ht), Mark Kelly for M Crowley (47), Seán White for F Murphy (52), James Hansberry for M Keohane (55).

Referee: Jack Murphy (Gabriel Rangers).