Goleen’s rise gathers pace with JAFC last-eight place

THE Goleen story just keeps on giving.

After their 0-13 to 0-11 win over St Colum’s in the Bandon Co-op Junior A Football Championship Roinn 4 clash in Skibbereen, the Mizen club marched into the quarter-finals. Despite trailing 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time, Goleen found the scores when it mattered to secure the knockout spot and set up a tie with Tadhg MacCárthaigh on September 27th.

Michael O’Reilly had a brilliant day on placed balls, finishing with 0-9. Darren O’Donovan (0-2), captain Pádraig Reidy and Aaron Barry (0-1 each) also chipped in. After winning the Carbery junior B title last year, along with the confined county championship, their stock continues to rise. St Colum’s, meanwhile, finished without a point and face relegation if the junior B champions are promoted.

Castlehaven’s second team wrapped up their season with a 2-15 to 1-7 victory over St James in Rossmore in Roinn 3. With Kilbrittain beating Barryroe earlier in the weekend, both sides already knew a quarter-final place was out of reach, but Haven avoided relegation with their first points of the campaign.

It was Haven who started stronger, but an Aaron Hayes goal after 28 minutes gave St James a 1-3 to 0-5 lead. A quick response, though – a point from Mark Crowley followed by a Conor Nolan goal – saw Castlehaven turn the tables and lead 1-6 to 1-3 at the break.

A David Whelton free stretched the gap to five early in the second half before Kevin O’Donovan’s goal effectively ended the contest, 2-9 to 1-4 on 37 minutes. Nolan top scored with 1-2 (1 play), while O’Donovan (1-1, 1f), Whelton (0-3, 1f), Roland Whelton, Danny O’Donovan and Donnacha O’Donovan (0-2 each), along with William O’Donovan, Pat O’Brien and Crowley (0-1 each), rounded off their tally.

For St James, Seán Whelton led the way with 0-4 (3f), while Frank Hayes (0-2) and Joe O’Sullivan (0-1) also raised white flags.

***

In the Carbery Junior B Football Championship, Clonakilty and Bandon’s second teams advanced directly to the semi-finals.

Clon made it three wins from three in the ten-team round robin after edging Clann na nGael 0-14 to 0-12 in Castletownkenneigh. The Scorchers finished fifth overall but still qualified for the quarter-finals.

Bandon received a walkover from St James’ seconds, which secured them second spot. Newcestown and O’Donovan Rossa’s second strings took third and fourth respectively, with Newcestown edging their meeting 3-15 to 5-6 in Ballinacarriga.

The final quarter-final place went to Dohenys’ seconds, who beat Muintir Bhaire 2-11 to 0-8 in Aughaville – a result that also eliminated the Durrus club from the championship.

Bantry Blues and Ilen Rovers’ second teams brought their campaigns to a close in Ballydehob, with Bantry finishing on a high, 3-9 to 0-6.