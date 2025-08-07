Kilbrittain boss Joe Ryan pleased his team survived derby battle with Barryroe in county clash

Kilbrittain 0-22

Barryroe 1-15

TOM LYONS REPORTS

FAMILIARITY may breed contempt but not when it comes to the local derby meeting of Kilbrittain and Barryroe in the county hurling championship.

Meeting for the fourth year in a row, the first round of the county premier junior hurling in Ahamilla on Friday evening provided the best entertainment of all four in the second half in front of a large crowd.

After an even first quarter, favoured by the breeze, Kilbrittain took control in the second quarter to forge a six-point lead. Credit Barryroe with a good comeback before half time as they cut the lead to three at the break.

In a cracking second half, the Barryroe comeback continued into the third quarter – an Olan O’Donovan goal had the sides level as the game entered the last quarter. Advantage Barryroe with the breeze and the momentum but it was the Black and Amber who took control as they upped the pace again in a tremendous finish.

In that last quarter Kilbrittain outscored the Blues by 0-7 to 0-3, with sub Conor Hogan supplying two vital points in the dying minutes to clinch a four-point victory.

‘We expected a battle like that from Barryroe and we certainly got it,’ said Kilbrittain manager Joe Ryan.

‘We dominated the middle of the first half to open up a nice gap but we missed a lot of scores too; 11 wides I think. Then we allowed them back into it before half time.

‘We had memories of last year when Barryroe came back to force a late draw and we knew they would fight back in the second half. The breeze was worth a few points as well. ‘We’re very happy with the finish – Conor Hogan came on and hit two great points. We kept playing right to the end whereas last year we probably fell back in defence too much.’

There was very little between the sides in the first quarter as the game was slow to catch fire. The sides swapped points for the first ten minutes, the lively Bertie Butler, Ronan Crowley and Luke Griffin pointing for Kilbrittain and David O’Sullivan and the accurate Olan O’Donovan (two frees) replying for Barryroe. A Mark Hickey free gave Kilbrittain a point lead, 0-5 to 0-4, at the end of a tame first quarter.

With Josh O’Donovan and Seán Sexton gaining a grip at midfield and James Hurley, Eoin O’Neill, Thomas Sheehan and Aaron Holland hurling defiantly, Kilbrittain set about working the scoreboard in the second quarter. Despite too many wides, five points in a row from five different players – Josh O’Donovan, Mark Hickey (free), Luke Griffin, Bertie Butler and Ronan Crowley – saw them six points in front. Only for the wides they could well have put the game to bed.

Barryroe finally broke the siege with a pointed free from Olan O’Donovan in the 22nd minute. It signalled a revival that produced the last three points of the half, following a Josh O’Donovan white flag. Ryan O’Donovan thundered into the game at midfield for Barryroe with two points from play and Olan O’Donovan pointed a free to halve the deficit by the break, 0-11 to 0-8.

As the second half began one wondered if Kilbrittain might rue all the misses in the first half, now facing the breeze. What a marvellous half of hurling we had as Barryroe tore into the fray but Kilbrittain, too, upped their intensity.

Ryan O’Donovan hit his third point, Hickey answered from a free and then Barryroe goalkeeper Michael Whelton converted a mighty free. Kilbrittain weren’t yielding an inch as Colm Sheehan and Josh O’Donovan stretched the lead to four again.

The momentum shifted considerably in the 41st minute when Kilbrittain, denied what looked like a penalty at one end, conceded a goal within a minute at the other, Olan O’Donovan forcing the ball over the goal line. Although Hickey responded from a free, points from Brian O’Donovan and Tomás Ó Buachalla had the sides level at the end of a hectic third quarter, 0-15 to 1-12.

With Colm Sheehy, Seán O’Riordan, James Moloney, Conn Dineen, Tomás Ó Buachalla, Olan O’Donovan and Adam McSweeney prominent, the initiative now seemed to be with Barryroe, with the breeze, as Bertie Butler and Ó Buachalla swapped points.

Critically, Barryroe never actually led in this game as Kilbrittain goalkeeper David Desmond saved brilliantly from Brian O’Donovan. The winners responded with points from the outstanding Josh O’Donovan and Hickey (free).

Conn Dineen cut the lead to one again, amid tremendous excitement but Kilbrittain had the bit between their teeth now and a pair of points from Hickey (free) and Philip Wall, a fine solo effort, had the gap up to three with time running out.

Olan O’Donovan (free) gave Barryroe hope but it was sub Conor Hogan who sealed the issue for Kilbrittain with two superb points in injury time. Bragging rights to the Black and Amber after another exciting chapter added to the great rivalry between these West Cork neighbours.

‘We now have Cloughduv in two weeks’ time and they are favourites with Nemo Rangers to top the group. It’s two points in the bag tonight but harder to come. The footballers had a good result against St James last weekend, should have won, and we’ll try to keep the momentum going,’ added Joe Ryan.

OUR STAR: Olan O’Donovan starred for Barryroe, with Bertie Butler and Mark Hickey for Kilbrittain, but it was the huge work rate and non-stop running of Kilbrittain midfielder Josh O’Donovan, hitting two points from play, that really stood out.

Scorers

Kilbrittain: Mark Hickey 0-6 (6f); Bertie Butler, Josh O’Donovan 0-4 each; Luke Griffin, Ronan Crowley, Conor Hogan 0-2 each; Colm Sheehan, Philip Wall 0-1 each.

Barryroe: Olan O’Donovan 1-6 (6f); Ryan O’Donovan 0-3; Tomás Ó Buachalla 0-2; Conn Dineen, Brian O’Donovan, David O’Sullivan, Michael Whelton 0-1 each.

Kilbrittain: David Desmond; Darragh Considine, James Hurley, Eoin O’Neill; Thomas Sheehan, Aaron Holland, Colm Sheehan; Seán Sexton, Josh O’Donovan; Mark Hickey, Philip Wall, Ronan Crowley; Thomas Harrington, Luke Griffin, Bertie Butler.

Subs: Conor Hogan for R Crowley (49), Nick O’Donovan for E O’Neill (55).

Barryroe: Michael Whelton; Daniel Moloney, Cathal Sheehy, Seán O’Riordan; Pa Moloney, James Moloney, Jerome O’Brien; Conn Dineen, Ryan O’Donovan; Tomás Ó Buachalla, Olan O’Donovan, Brian O’Donovan; Conor Madden, Adam McSweeney, David O’Sullivan.

Subs: Michael Walsh for P Moloney (41), Dónal Ó Buachalla for D O’Sullivan (53).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).