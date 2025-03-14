Kilbree hurlers off to a winning start

Kilbree 0-14

St Mary’s 0-9

TOM LYONS REPORTS

A TYPICAL start-of-the-season clash for both sides as they tried to shake off the rustiness in the first league outing of the season.

This Dubliner Cheese Division 1 hurling league clash between near-neighbours Kilbree, runners-up in Division 1 last season, against St Mary’s, winners of Division 2, provided plenty of entertainment on a fine March afternoon in Rossmore.

‘It was a good win for us but we couldn’t be happy with all the wides (22),’ said new Kilbree manager Timmy Byrne, a Carrigaline native, who was a selector last season.

‘We weren’t surprised at the rustiness as we have very little hurling played, a lot of fitness training but on half a pitch with no goalposts. The lads haven’t seen goalposts since last season.

‘We have Mark Prendergast, a Na Piarsaigh man, doing the coaching and he has a lot of experience. John Clancy and Gavin Twohig have come on board as selectors, so we have a whole new management team this season.’

Kilbree had the dubious advantage of the diagonal breeze in the first half but there was little between the sides possession-wise. The main difference between the teams was that while Kilbree had a variety of score-getters, Mary’s were almost completely dependent on Darren O’Donovan for scores and he accounted for all six of Marys’ first-half points.

With Mike Keohane and Cian Murphy dominating midfield, it was the home side who got the brighter start with three points in a row from classy full forward Darragh Coakley, top scorer Jim Shanahan and Cian Murphy. Mary’s finally found the target in the 12th minute when O’Donovan pointed a free and followed with one from play to leave a single point between the sides at the end of the first quarter, 0-3 to 0-2.

Two pointed frees by O’Donovan had Mary’s in front entering the second quarter before Mike Keohane landed a monster effort to equalise. Two more from O’Donovan and one each from impressive Kilbree centre back Kevin Coakley and Jim Shanahan (free) had the sides tied at 0-6 each at half time.

Two frees by Shanahan gave Kilbree an early lead in the second half but up stepped O’Donovan with two in reply to tie the scores. A rare point from play by Éamonn Shanahan had Kilbree ahead by a single point, 0-9 to 0-8, at the end of the third quarter.

Kilbree were looking the fitter and livelier team with Joe Bailey, Brian O’Donovan and Kevin Keohane backboning a solid defence. Darragh Coakley was a real leader up front, with Éamonn Shanahan blossoming in the corner and Jim providing the strength and accuracy.

Mary’s, despite the best efforts of David Curtin, Ryan Scannell, Olan Corcoran, Darren O’Donovan, Jason Collins and Niall Kelleher, and without 11 of their team on the day, faded in the last quarter as Kilbree took complete control. Two points from Daragh Coakley and another from Éamonn Shanahan had Kilbree in front by four entering the closing minutes and even though Kelleher cut it back to three, Jim Shanahan made it safe for the winners with two pointed frees.

OUR STAR: Lots of good performances including Kevin Keohane, Jim Shanahan and Darragh Coakley of Kilbree and Darren O’Donovan and Olan Corcoran of St Mary’s but Kilbree midfielder, Mike Keohane, caught our eye with his whole-hearted commitment and intelligent first-time hurling.

Scorers

Kilbree: Jim Shanahan 0-6 (5f); Darragh Coakley 0-3; Éamonn Shanahan 0-2; Mike Keohane, Kevin Keohane, Cian Murphy 0-1 each.

St Mary’s: Darren O’Donovan 0-8 (5f); Niall Kelleher 0-1.

Kilbree: Peter O’Sullivan; Joe Bailey, Brian O’Donovan, Barry Kirby; Patrick Shanahan, Kevin Keohane, James Clancy; Cian Murphy, Mike Keohane; Liam Daly, Joseph O’Donovan, Martin O’Donovan; Éamonn Shanahan, Darragh Coakley, Jim Shanahan.

Subs: Gearóid McCarthy for M O’Donovan (47), Olan Murphy for J Bailey (51).

St Mary’s: Peter Daly; Brian Brady, David Curtin, Dermot Whooley; Eoin Cullinane, Ryan Scannell, Olan Corcoran; Dylan Scannell, Niall Kelleher; Stephen O’Driscoll, Darren O’Donovan, Brian McCarthy; Paudie McNamara, Jason Collins, Aaron O’Driscoll.

Subs: Ciarán McCarthy for S O’Driscoll (37), Paul McManamon for D Whooley (52), Darren O’Neill for P McNamara (52), Diarmuid Healy (52).

Referee: Mick O’Leary (D. Ó Mathúna).