‘Kevin Kehily was a pure gentleman and a great character’

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

ONE of the greatest footballers to have ever emerged from West Cork, Kevin Kehily, sadly passed away last weekend.

The reputation he leaves is one that will live long in the memory of all who knew him. Kehily was an ever-present figure in the Cork football team of the 1970s and early 80s, winning three Munster senior football titles (1971, ’74, and ’83) and two All-Star awards (1980 and 1982). He was also part of successful Newcestown and Carbery sides, captaining his club to county intermediate glory in 1971, and was part of the divisional side that claimed senior honours in 1967 and 1971.

Speaking to The Southern Star, former secretary of Newcestown GAA, Donie Keane, spoke highly of Kehily, referring to him as a class act both on and off the pitch.

‘He was a pure gentleman and a great character,’ said Keane. ‘He was always in good form and when you would see him coming, you'd know that you were going to be laughing.

‘Kevin was a great mentor to people. He looked after the young people very well. He was great with names, always took time to learn the names of the kids playing in the club and a great help to the families in the locality.’

Speaking on his abilities as a player, Keane spoke of how Kehily did whatever it took to see his team succeed on the pitch.

‘He was a great team player. On top of being a brilliant back, he was also a super forward. He played in the forwards there in his later days because Newcestown were stuck for forwards,’ Keane explained.

‘He always turned out for Carbery, when it was easier to say no. They had a great team back then. He was a great footballer, very tough and he was two-footed.’

In reflecting on the impact Kehily had on Newcestown GAA, Keane highlighted the unwavering commitment and loyalty that defined his life. Even when opportunities arose for him to play with prominent city teams, his dedication to his home club never wavered.

‘One big thing about Kevin was his loyalty to Newcestown. When he lived in the city he'd have been courted to go play with some of the city sides above, but it was never going to happen. He was a great club man through and through’.