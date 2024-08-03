Keohane: Plunkett’s brilliant defence was platform for our win

St Oliver Plunkett’s 0-10

Newcestown 0-3

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

SHRUGGING aside their dismal league form, St Oliver Plunkett’s upped the ante considerably against Newcestown’s second string in this Bandon Co-op JAFC Group 2 opener at a windy Ballinascarthy on Sunday to emerge facile seven-point victors.

It was not so much the result – a mild surprise – but the manner in which it was achieved that will surely give cause for optimism to the Ahiohill faithful.

In truth, rarely have a Newcestown side been outplayed to such an extent, instanced that their opening point came in the eighth minute courtesy of a Ciarán O’Donovan free and they had to wait nearly 40 minutes until the 45th minute when Mark Kelly bisected the uprights from another free. Their only other score was an excellent Podge Collins point from play in the 52nd minute.

Contrast that with the Magpies’ scoring ratio. Granted, Newcestown did put them under considerable pressure thanks to the promptings of midfielder Seán O’Donovan and the off-the-ball running of Robin Sweeney, Podge Collins, Joe Kenneally and Mark Kelly, but there was much to admire about the defending of goalie Brian Walsh and a superb full-back line of Niall O’Driscoll, Ciarán Dullea and Cormac Lyons for the winners.

Darrragh McCarthy opened the Saints’ tally from a free and after Ciarán O’Donovan converted an effort for Newcestown, the Magpies took flight. Roy O’Driscoll and MP Keohane with a brace each gave them a deserved interval lead of 0-5 to 0-1, while Newcestown shot-stopper Cathal Clarke had denied MP Keohane from point-blank range in the 28th minute.

Seán White, MP Keohane and Roy O’Driscoll extended Plunkett’s lead as they made scoring hay. While the sun refused to shine the scurrying dark clouds signalled lights out for Newcestown as an MP Keohane free in the 50th minute had the Saints looking forward to a clash with Kilmacabea in a couple of weeks, while Newcestown take on Castlehaven in the next phase of the group stage.

Plunkett’s manager Margaret Keohane felt that a major injury crisis earlier in the season was now over and the extended panel were starting to show the benefits of collective training.

‘The loss of midfielder Conor McCarthy with an injury in the warm up was huge, but Seán White and Eddie O’Driscoll delivered the goods and with our defence coming up trumps it created the platform for this win. We are delighted, we had a poor league campaign, but a spate of injuries did little to help. Thankfully, we are now up and running and looking forward to meeting a major challenge in Kilmacabea,’ said Plunkett's boss.

Our Star: Seán White was a colossus around the middle third, winning primary possession especially against the strong wind in the opening half. His promptings to his attack, his first touch was superb, a deserving winner of the gong.

Scorers:

St Oliver Plunkett’s: MP Keohane 0-5 (4f); Roy O’Driscoll 0-3 (1f); Seán White, Darragh McCarthy (f) 0-1 each.

Newcestown: Podge Collins, Mark Kelly (f), Ciarán O’Donovan (f) 0-1 each.

St Oliver Plunkett’s: Brian Walsh; Niall O’Driscoll, Ciarán Dullea, Cormac Lyons; Mark Kelly, Ronan McCarthy, Gary McCarthy; Eddie O’Driscoll, Seán White; Michael Collins, MP Keohane, Owen McCarthy; Darragh McCarthy, Roy O’Driscoll, Seán O’Donovan.

Subs: Seán Crowley for Owen McCarthy (52), Fionn Murphy for Ronan McCarthy 54), David White for Gary McCarthy (54).

Newcestown: Cathal Clarke; Rick Bradfield, Gavin Kelleher, Niall Murray; Robin Sweeney, James Burrows, Cathal Wilson; Seán O’Donovan, Andrew Shorten; Mark Kelly, Podge Collins, Cormac O’Sullivan; Darragh McSweeney, Joe Kenneally, Ciarán O’Donovan.

Subs: Ronan McSweeney for Ciarán O’Donovan (48), Eoin Calnan for Robin Sweeney (49), Dan Flanagan for Cathal Wilson (52), Paul Kelly for Andrew Shorten (55).

Referee: Conor McCarthy (Carbery Rangers).