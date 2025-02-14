Keith Cronin looks set for British Rally Championship ‘Drive for Five’ title bid

FOUR-TIME British Rally champion Keith Cronin (Citroen C3 Rally2) looks set to begin his bid for a fifth title at next week's East Riding Stages Rally in Yorkshire.

Although the event has a capacity entry Cronin and last year's BRC runner-up Armagh's William Creighton are now very likely to get the call from the reserve list.

Late last week M-Sport announced that FIA Junior champion Estonian Romet Jurgenson and Scottish driver Garry Pearson will drive Ford Fiesta Rally2 cars for the team in this year's series. The Probite British Rally Championship organisers recently added the Carlisle Stages Rally (April 12th) to replace the previously cancelled Severn Valley Stages with no change of date.

Meanwhile, both Ballylickey's Daniel Cronin (Citroen C3 Rally2) and Clonakilty's David Guest (Ford Fiesta Rally2) have submitted entries for the Jeremy O'Connor Midland Rally, the opening round of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship on March 2nd. Having finished third overall last year, Cronin will contest the series once more while Guest has intimated his plan to contest the eighth round campaign that concludes with the Fastnet Rally.

Driving an Opel Corsa Rally4, Ballylickey's Robert Cronin finished third in class in the Riponian Rally that was based in Thirsk in Yorkshire. A late entry, he finished 38th of the 50 finishers on the six-stage gravel event.

***

Due to the postponement of the Corrib Oil Galway International Rally, the Tarmac Rally Organisers Association (TROA) have organised a promotional day for the registered competitors of this year's NAPA Irish Tarmac Rally Championship. It takes place in Mondello Park this Sunday from 2pm to 5pm where competitors can use the facility for some seat time ahead of the West Cork Rally (March 15th/16th).