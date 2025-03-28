Junior Cup success shows rugby has set down firm roots in Sacred Heart Clonakilty

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí 7

Sacred Heart Clonakilty 19

BUILD it and they will come – that’s the belief that Sacred Heart Clonakilty rugby coach Jack Phelan has, as rugby plants firm roots in the school.

As the Clon school captured another Pinergy Munster Schools’ senior and junior cup double, perhaps it’s the success of the junior team that suggests there’s more to come from the West Cork rugby powerhouse that has now enjoyed back-to-back clean sweeps.

For the second season in a row, the junior cup final was an all-West Cork affair, as Sacred Heart and Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí battled it out at Virgin Media Park. Like last year the Clon school won, again scoring 19 points like in 2024. This triumph suggests the conveyor belt in the school is in good shape – and that’s good news for the Sacred Heart senior side.

Players like Maria O’Donovan, Julie Finn and Meghan Coakley who featured in Sacred Heart’s junior cup win last year started for the senior team this time. Maya McMahon, Elva McAuley, Laura Sexton, Chloe Galwey and Aideen O’Sullivan all started for the junior team in 2024, and are all involved with the senior side now. The pathway from junior to senior is up and running, and that’s important – girls know they have the opportunity to grow and develop.

‘We had a lot of first years at the finals supporting the teams and they can look at the junior and senior teams, and think “I can get here too”. If they are not playing rugby at the moment, maybe this will encourage them to give it a go. We have a lot of first years who are currently playing with the club (Clonakilty RFC) and will be stepping up to the junior team next year. It does drive it on,’ coach Jack Phelan says.

‘Even for fifth and sixth class students in national schools, they will be saying “look at what’s going on in Sacred Heart”, and while rugby is still new to our school there’s a reputation there now that this is a strong school for rugby. It would be great to think that this success will encourage young girls around West Cork to give rugby a go.’

A fast start was decisive in this junior final. Lucy McCarthy scored Sacred Heart’s opening try after ten minutes, and the conversion followed. Outside centre Lara Twomey touched down ten minutes later, and Keelin McCarthy – one of the players winning back-to-back junior titles – added the conversion. The Clon school were motoring, 14-0 ahead.

‘We started off well, and that quick start drove us on,’ Jack Phelan explains.

‘Our defence was fantastic, we were up making the first-time tackles, and they played as a team and a unit. We were led by our captain Amie Millen who was fantastic – she led by example and everyone else followed.’

Credit here to Colaiste Pobail Bheanntraí, who didn’t lie down. Instead, full back Seren Lehane, who also played in the 2024 final, scored a great try, with Zoe Hicks adding the conversion. The Bantry school moved to within seven at half time, 14-7.

The second half was tight, with only one score. Decisively, it was Sacred Heart who added a third try, winger Keelin McCarthy stretching their lead in the 44th minute. There was no catching the Clon school now.

‘Bantry really put it up to us, they are a good side with strong players, and were well-coached and well-drilled, but our girls really wanted this, there was a hunger in the group and a determination to start the day off with a win,’ added Phelan, as the juniors completed the first half of the double.

Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí: Seren Lehane; Grace Keane, Alice O’Donovan, Emma Barry, Sophie O’Shea; Zoe Hicks, Grace Cronin; Eabha Lynch, Annie Doody, Gracie O’Connor; Lucy Donaldson, Hailey Hegarty; Beibhinn Brennan, Caoimhe McCarthy; Aoife O’Mahony.

Replacements: Madison Hodnett, Naomi Nganguia, Saoirse Cooke, Abbie Arundel, Mary Ellis, Caitlin O’Mahony, Raya O’Donovan, Ciara Kelly, Belle O’Donoghue.

Sacred Heart Clonakilty: Sadbh Hart; Keelin McCarthy, Lara Twomey, Elsa Quirke, Ciara Barrett; Shona Fleming, Seodhna Walsh; Sinead O’Callaghan, Lucy McCarthy, Julie Cunningham; Emily Bell, Leah Ní Dhonnabhain; Emily Williamson, Amie Millin; Molly Deegan.

Replacements: Ava Sexton, Isabelle Neville, Lily Allman, Katie Hilliard, Ailbhe Byerley, Matilda O’Donovan.