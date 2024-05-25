Jonathan Deane shows his one to watch after West Cork U18 win

A CATCH-UP following the European Championships sees regional championships having made significant progress. In West Cork, the U18 final went ahead at Drinagh on Sunday and here, international panellist in Germany, Jonathan Deane, gave a polished display in a two-bowl win over Sean Cronin.

It was their second championship meeting this year having already had a close-quarter battle in novice C at Ballinacarriga in April. Deane narrowly won that day but his win on Sunday was far more clear cut thanks to a super start that had him at the ‘church bend’ in four and sight a the ‘blacksticks’ in four more. He got away with a few, but his deliveries were smooth and powerful for the most part leaving Cronin who bowled a solid, competent score, well adrift.

In what promises to be a competitive county series, the Dunmanway youth will be a contender should he maintain this form. The stake money at Drinagh amounted to €600. Cronin defeated Shane Hurley in the semi-final at Togher Cross.

Down the age-group a cracking U14 regional final went ahead at Bantry and here, Conor Hourihane of the home club just got the verdict from a gallant Brian Hurley. Still on finals in West Cork the section 2 novice veteran decider was on at Ballinacarriga and here, a man with local connections making a welcome comeback, Patrick O’Sullivan just edged out Donal O’Mahony.

***

In the Gaeltacht girls’ U18 final at Clondrohid, Lauren O’Brien won a good contest from Orla Murphy. Also in the Gaeltacht, there was a turn-up in the novice veterans final at Clondrohid on Friday when Tony Healy from Macroom defeated competition favourite Noel Murphy by a bowl of odds.

***

In Mid Cork the junior A final is on this week at Ballinacurra, Upton, between Kieran and Sean Murphy. On the previous weekend at Beal na mBláth Bryan O’Halloran won the junior B final after a thrilling contest with John A Murphy. For a combined €1,700, it went shot for shot in six each to ‘Bradfield’s cross’ and stayed in that vein to the three-quarter point. Two big bowls to ‘Dan Joe’s lane’ brought O’Halloran from hind to a forty metre lead and he held the front despite big pressure from Murphy. O’Halloran will play the East Cork winner in the county rounds quarter-final. In the novice B championship Conor O’Donovan defeated 2023 county C champion, David Desmond at Ballinacurra for a €1,800 total and in the same grade at Beal na mBlath, Kevin Coughlan defeated Newcestown’s James Kelleher, one bowl, for €1,000. In A, Chris Murphy defeated Jack O’Callaghan. In the B grade at Templemartin, Ronan O’Donovan defeated John Hickey in the last shot for €2,200.

In the South-West division, David Hegarty is through to the junior B final following a comprehensive over John O’Driscoll at Ballygurteen. Hegarty plays Alex O’Donovan in that decider. In South West novice B at Fisher’s Cross, Stephen O’Connell defeated Eoin McCarthy.