John Cleary: Winning the opening game definitely eases the pressure

JOHN Cleary knows the importance of winning the first game in the All-Ireland senior football championship group phase.

An opening-round win can set the tone, while easing the pressure for the following two games – and it’s why victory away to Meath on Saturday is exactly what Cork want and need in their first Group 2 tie.

In the 2023 and ’24 seasons, Cork won their first group games, coincidentally both away trips (to Louth and Clare), which gave the Rebels the platform to earn four points and progress to the knockout stages. A repeated first day result would be welcome as Cork head to Páirc Tailteann in Navan (3pm throw-in).

‘It definitely eases the pressure if you can get a win under your belt but having said that, whatever happens, you have a game again the following week. It would be great to be going into it with two points,’ Cleary told The Southern Star.

‘If we don’t, that’s just the way it goes and we have got to settle it down for the other two matches. Three points would probably get you through to the next stage and it would be nice to have two of them after the first match.’

Cork head into Saturday’s game off the back of a five-week break since their gut-wrenching extra-time defeat to Kerry in the Munster SFC semi-final. The Rebels’ recent form has been encouraging, winning three games in a row before taking the current All-Ireland favourites to the pin of their collar.

It’s also worth noting, Cork have won on their last two visits to Navan: against Louth (1-19 to 1-17 in the All-Ireland group stage in 2023) and Meath (1-15 to 1-11 in Division 2 in 2024). While the loss in the Munster SFC semi-final was tough to take, Cleary’s side are ready to go again.

‘Preparations have been good enough. We’ve had a five-week break since the Kerry match. Up to that it was very intense. We had seven games in nine weeks in the league then we had just a two-week break between the championship matches,’ the Cork boss explained.

‘It gave us a bit of time just to sit back. We knew we had either four or five weeks so it was the first break that we would get a block of training done since the start of the season. In that respect, the preparations have been good.’

Cork also know they can beat this Meath team. The Rebels have won their last two Division 2 league meetings, this season (2-19 to 0-21) and last season (1-15 to 1-11). Cork haven’t faced the Royals in the championship since the All-Ireland semi-final in 2007 where the Rebels ran out 1-16 to 0-9 victors.

Still, recent form aside, this is going to be a tough game against a Royals side that toppled Dublin in the Leinster semi-final before losing to Louth in the provincial decider.

‘This year in the league, we won by four points. That night, it was one of those games – we were lucky to get out with a win. Meath had a lot of wides that night and they dominated the game. We had a very high-scoring percentage from shots. We kind of got out of jail that night,’ Cleary said.

‘Having seen them in the Leinster final two weeks ago, for most of it they were very impressive. At times in the first half, it looked like they were going to pull away from Louth and were completely on top. They conceded a couple of goals that brought Louth back into it. In the end, the game could have gone anyway. A kick of a ball between two very good teams in a good game. Meath have a young vibrant team. It’s going to be a big challenge.’

As well as Meath, Cork will host old rivals Kerry in the second game at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, May 31st and then Connacht side Roscommon in the final group game. Tough games to come.

‘Kerry are favourites for the All-Ireland this year, having played them already. Roscommon got out of Division 2 and Meath were in a Leinster final. It’s not an easy group, that’s for sure,’ Cleary admitted.

‘All these games will provide big challenges for us but look, that's what we get ready for. That’s what we prepare for. We’re looking forward to giving it our best shot for the three games.’

But Cork have some form. At the tail end of the league, they beat both Louth and Cavan. Fast forward to now, and Louth are Leinster champions while Cavan are off the back of a big win over Mayo in Castlebar. It has to be said, Cleary’s side’s results and performances have been impressive of late. If they were to get another win this weekend, it could give them the confidence to push on even more.

‘Our form has been reasonably good since the last two matches in the league,’ Cleary concurred.

‘Look, this is a new championship again. Results can go any way. Particularly with the new rules, the ball is up and down the field so quickly and a lot of games have one score in them. Every game is going to be tough. We’ll just hope that we can play well on the day and get a bit of luck and maybe get over the line.’