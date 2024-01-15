Javelin trailblazer Katie reached new heights in 2023

KATIE Kingston’s highlights reel for the past 12 months is longer than most, but that’s because the Caheragh teenager packed so much into a memorable 2023.

The talented 16-year-old javelin thrower won FIVE All-Ireland medals last year as well as achieving one of her main targets: representing Ireland on the international stage.

‘It was an amazing year,’ Katie said, and it reached a new height when she added a West Cork Sports Star Paudie Palmer Youth award to her collection, this latest accolade acknowledging her notable success.

She doesn’t hesitate in selecting her personal highlight from 2023 – the Skibbereen Community School fourth-year student was selected to represent Ireland at the AAA Championships in Birmingham last summer.

‘That’s definitely the highlight,’ Katie beamed, having won gold in the U17 girls’ javelin at the national juvenile championships in Tullamore in July.

‘It was something that I wasn’t even expecting. I didn’t know about the qualifications or anything on the day of the nationals, so to win the nationals and get the qualifying standard, that was brilliant.’

The rising Leevale AC star will never forget her experience in Birmingham, not just the chance to compete for her country but to also be part of a team environment.

‘While athletics can be lonely because you are on your own out there, to have the whole team behind me was very encouraging. It gives you a lot of confidence when you are out there, to hear everyone clapping and cheering for you,’ said Katie, whose medal haul last year also included four silver medals in the javelin from various All-Ireland competitions, ranging from U18 Spring Throws to senior league and U20 success, too. Katie’s U17 national gold, thanks to her best effort of 41.80m, is another stand-out highlight.

‘That was amazing. I have always been fighting for first and second in that competition, so to come out with the gold was unbelievable. I had been centimetres away from the gold before, so it was brilliant to finally win it,’ Katie said, and she’s only getting started.

‘Now that I have been selected for the national Performance Pathway programme, there will be training camps coming up and they will be very beneficial. I am also working with Brian Scanlon, who is the national throwing coach and he has really helped me so far.’

Katie has been involved in athletics since she was eight years old, and was a multi-eventer, winning All-Ireland medals in the javelin, discus and hammer. Now her focus is on her main passion: javelin.

‘When you release the javelin and see it flying, it’s that feeling of accomplishment you get,’ she explained.

The Caheragh teenager is helping put the javelin on the map here in West Cork and doesn’t need to look too far to find another local athlete who is keeping throwing events in the headlines – Irish women’s senior hammer champion Nicola Tuthill is from Kilbrittain.

‘Nicola is someone I really look up to. To see her accomplishing what she is, it’s inspiring,’ Katie said, and her success is promoting the javelin in West Cork.

‘When you say you’re in athletics, people think you’re a runner and I still get that to this day, but that’s not what I do, the javelin is really technical and there are so many aspects that people don’t realise,’ she explained.

Stepping up to U18 level this year, Katie’s preparing for a busy year, confident in the knowledge that the body of work she’s putting together suggests there’s more to come.