Jack Allen scores four as Castlelack U14s advance in National Trophy

BY GER McCARTHY

CASTLELACK Celtic progressed to the fourth round of the SFAI U14 Schoolboys National Trophy last weekend.

The Brinny club hosted Cork Schoolboys League club Leeside on Sunday afternoon. A terrific all-round team performance saw Castlelack register a convincing 8-0 victory. As a result, Celtic will travel to whoever emerges from a triumvirate of Leeds AFC, Douglas Hall or Inch United in round four.

Jack Allen had another afternoon to remember, scoring four of Castlelack’s goals. Harry Bourneman, Sean Evans, Eoin Murphy and Gearoid O’Keefe completed the winners total.

In the same SFAI U14 Schoolboys Trophy competition, Drinagh Rangers lost a third round tie 5-1 away to Wilton United last Sunday. Sam Kingston found the net for the Canon Crowley Park club.

Dunmanway Town’s SFAI U12 National Cup odyssey came to an end at the hands of Carrigtwohill United. The Cork Schoolboys League side proved too strong for Dunmanway, winning a third round tie 4-1 despite Ryan Crowley Healy scoring for the visitors. Also, College Corinthians A knocked Castlelack out of the SFAI U12 Schoolboys Trophy following a 3-0 third round clash on Sunday. Despite the loss, Andrew O’Callaghan, Tiernan Crewe, Jack Horgan and Simon Martin played well for the Brinny club.

Elsewhere in the SFAI U12 Schoolboys Trophy, Drinagh Rangers were defeated 6-0 by Springfield Ramblers. Michael Young, John Collins, Rory Hurley and Keith O’Donovan stood out for Rangers.

Riverside Athletic’s interest in this year’s SFAI U13 Schoolboys Trophy was ended by Bandon in Carbery Park last Saturday. Niall Jennings, Taylor McCarthy, Noah O’Neill and Dylan O’Shea played well for Athletic in a 6-0 loss. Also, Buttevant proved too strong for Clonakilty AFC and won 7-2 in last Sunday’s SFAI U16 Schoolboys Trophy third round tie. James Maguire and Emmet Nolan netted for the Ballyvackey club.