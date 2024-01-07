‘It is a huge thing for the club,' as Newcestown end 17-year wait for Carbery U21A football title

NEWCESTOWN 3-7

IBANE GAELS 1-9

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

NEWCESTOWN rounded off a memorable 2023 season by swelling their trophy collection even more.

They denied reigning champions Ibane Gaels a second consecutive Clóna Milk Carbery U21A football championship title under floodlights in Dunmanway on Friday evening.

In a repeat of the previous year’s decider, Newcestown emerged with the victory, a first U21A football trophy since 2006, and deservedly so.

As for the defending champions, having fought back to leave the bare minimum between the sides at half time, failure to score in the third quarter coupled with the concession of a converted penalty left Ibane with too big a mountain to climb.

Ibane pressured their opponents up to the final whistle but it was Newcestown who finished off a memorable year by adding the Liam Farr Cup to their bulging trophy cabinet. This now sits alongside the county senior A football and hurling cups, as well as the Carbery U21A hurling silverware. The double double.

‘I think goals were the difference between the teams tonight,’ Newcestown manager Seamus O’Sullivan told The Southern Star.

‘Ibane hammered us early on in the championship in Newcestown a few weeks ago. That result hurts us but I knew we could bounce back. We were lucky to get some of our top players back towards the end of the competition.’

Best for the winners included midfielder Richard O’Sullivan, centre back Seamus O’Sullivan plus forwards Ciarán O’Donovan and Eddie Kenneally. The latter top scored with 1-3 including converting a crucial second-half penalty. Despite the loss, Olan O’Donovan was the pick of Ibane’s forwards, accruing 1-4 despite being heavily marked throughout the evening.

***

This year’s finalists were no strangers to one another. Ibane defeated Newcestown after extra-time to win the U21A championship in 2022. The Gaels also registered a one-sided 4-10 to 0-2 victory over Newcestown in the opening round of this year’s competition.

Ahead of Friday’s decider, Ibane had to twice overcome Carbery Rangers in the penultimate round. That’s because the county board’s CCC ordered Carbery GAA to replay the semi-final following an appeal by Rangers over the full-time score after 60 minutes of the initial last-four encounter.

Ibane began brightly and led 0-4 to 0-3 after the opening ten minutes. Ryan O’Donovan (two frees), Olan O’Donovan and Lorcan O’Leary exchanged scores with Richard O’Sullivan (two) and Eddie Kenneally.

Gaining a foothold in the centre of the pitch, Newcestown took control and scored two goals in six minutes. Dan Flanagan’s point attempt from wide on the left was allowed to float all the way into Ibane’s net. Cormac McCarthy produced a superb save but was unable to stop Ciarán O’Donovan’s flicked effort from finding the net after 19 minutes. Eddie Kenneally converted a free to make it 2-4 to 0-4.

Admirably, Ibane Gaels roused themselves into action with Lorcan O’Leary scoring a fine point. Then, a move that emanated in the middle of the pitch released Olan O’Donovan who found the bottom corner of the net. O’Donovan added another point to make it 2-4 to 1-6 at the interval.

A major turning point occurred early in the third quarter when Newcestown were awarded a penalty. Goalkeeper Cormac McCarthy hauled down Ciarán O’Donovan in the square and was immediately black carded after 34 minutes. Eddie Kenneally took responsibility for the resulting spot-kick and made no mistake by finding the top corner. He added a free to stretch his side’s advantage.

Olan O’Donovan raised a badly-needed white flag but Ibane still trailed their opponents by four points heading into the closing stages. O’Donovan cancelled out a fine Seamus O’Sullivan point before Ryan O’Donovan and Darragh McSweeney exchanged scores.

Injury-time produced a flurry of late Ibane chances with substitute Jack Lawton causing issues on the edge of the square. Unable to bridge the gap, a frustrated Ibane were denied by a diligent Newcestown defensive effort before the final whistle sounded.

‘This is only our third U21 football title in 46 years,’ Seamus O’Sullivan added.

‘It is a huge thing for the club. I am delighted for the lads and delighted for the club that we have won this competition. More importantly, a number of players who played here tonight weren’t getting a run with the first team.

‘It was superb for these young players to get to show what they can do. That’s why the U21 championship was so important for us. Going forward, winning this championship is great for the club as we were waiting such a long time to win it.’

What a 12 months it has been for Newcestown who finished their year by adding a West Cork U21A football championship title to a bulging collection.

Scorers

Newcestown: E Kenneally 1-3 (1-0 pen, 2f); D Flanagan, Ciarán O’Donovan 1-0 each; R O’Sullivan 0-2; S O’Sullivan, D McSweeney 0-1 each.

Ibane Gaels: O O’Donovan 1-4; R O’Donovan 0-3 (2f); L O’Leary 0-2.

Newcestown: E McSweeney; C Hurley, C O’Sullivan, R Sweeney; C Wilson, J Burrows, P Kelly; J Kenneally, R O’Sullivan; D McSweeney, E Kenneally, D Flanagan; C O’Donovan, S O’Sullivan (captain), R McSweeney.

Subs: Colm O’Donovan for C O’Sullivan (ht), N Kelly for P Kelly (48).

Ibane Gaels: C McCarthy; M Walsh, S O’Riordan, F Walsh; T Ó Buachalla, J Moloney, S Henchion; C Dineen, P Flynn; D McCarthy, S Walsh (joint-captain), A McSweeney; R O’Donovan, O O’Donovan, L O’Leary.

Subs: G Wycherley for D McCarthy (36, black card), J Lawton for D McCarthy (50, inj).

Referee: Brian Crowley (Castlehaven).