INTERIORS: Have you tried ‘mantlescaping’?

WHERE is best to display artwork in your home? Traditionally, a bright well-lit space is recommended to best showcase a piece of art, however dark paint on the wall can make a striking background for the right piece.

Spotlighting art is another effective way to create a dramatic focal point, especially in a darker room. you should also consider the negative space that surrounds the artwork, creating ‘breathing room’ this helps to make the room feel more balanced and harmonious.

Typically, art is hung on a wall at head height to ensure that it can be viewed with ease.

A more unique way to style art in the home is ‘mantlescaping’, where art and other decorative accessories are styled together around a fireplace to give a curated luxury feel.

Mantlescaping gives a timeless look and can be a great choice for people who like to rearrange their spaces often.

Smaller intricately detailed artworks, especially those with sculptural or textured elements – lend themselves to being styled on a mantle.

