INTERIORS: Get a splashback to make a statement

THE kitchen is often referred to as the heart of the home, and as such, it is important to create a space that not only functions well, but also reflects your personal style.

One element that can instantly elevate the look of any kitchen is the splashback tile.

With endless options available, choosing the perfect one can be a daunting task.

Splashback tiles are an essential and functional element in any kitchen.

They are tiles that are specifically installed on the wall behind the sink, stove, and countertops to protect the wall from water, oil and other cooking splashes.

In addition to their functionality, kitchen splashback tiles also have aesthetic value.

They are available in a wide range of colours, sizes, designs, and materials that can complement any kitchen style or theme.

From sleek and modern to classic and traditional, there is a splashback tile option for every homeowner’s taste.

2025 is not shying away from bold, bright splashbacks that immediately catch the eye.

Forget understated designs, vibrant hues are turning backsplashes into works of art.

Pair these statement backsplashes with butcher block countertops or natural wood cabinetry for a striking, high-contrast look.

Even in a neutral kitchen, a bold backsplash can serve as a focal point, creating an impactful and memorable design element.

