INTERIORS: From sunny shades to mellow yellow

May 24th, 2025 12:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

A pastel yellow paired with white or a delicate shade of grey can create the perfect calming vibe.

There is something about the colour yellow that immediately emanates a feeling of positivity, from vibrant shades to more muted tones when incorporating yellow into your interior, it’s like adding a ray of sunshine into your space.

If you have a bright shade of yellow in mind, pair it with darker colours, such as a dark grey or a navy blue as these provide a cooler aesthetic, making them the perfect partner for the vibrant yellow – providing the perfect contrast.

If you are thinking of a more muted yellow then pastel colours like pale pinks, blues and greens will work beautifully, as do earthy tones.

Are you thinking of introducing yellow to a bedroom?

Note that a bright shade may feel a little too energetic, whereas a pastel yellow paired with white or a delicate shade of grey can create the perfect calming vibe you want when you head to bed for a restful night’s sleep.

Alternately introduce your sunny shade , not on the walls but in a painted piece of furniture!

If you need help with your home interiors contact Lauraine on 086 8657360, follow her Facebook page ineanish or go to www.ineanish.ie

