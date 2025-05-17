INTERIORS: Add character with wallpaper

Looking to refresh your room with a touch of sophistication? Then perhaps the introduction of some wallpaper is what is needed.

There are textured wallpapers that are a perfect blend of neutral tones and subtle patterns, bringing a calming yet chic vibe to any space.

Why not elevate your home decor with a textured, patterned wallpaper.

I was thumbing through some of the Ryan Wallcoverings books recently and there is one book entitled Home Style that is full of papers to add a touch of elegance and warmth to any room with beautifully crafted designs.

There are subtle textures and classic patterns that will create a sophisticated yet cosy atmosphere, perfect for any style of interior.

A favourite of mine is the wallpaper shown below with its soft curves and earthy hues – a quirky paper that would create a warm and inviting atmosphere, ideal for a cosy reading nook or even in a dining room or kitchen as in this example.

If you need help choosing wallpapers for creating features within your home or for any other Interior dilemmas contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie