Inter Clonakilty win U12 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup

BY GER MCCARTHY

INTER Clonakilty AFC completed a SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League double by capturing the U12 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup last Sunday.

Having already claimed the U12 Schoolgirls Premier League title, Inter Clonakilty added the U12 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup following a 3-1 win over Lyre Rovers. Clonakilty RFC’s Astro hosted a cup decider in which Alice O’Sullivan fired Rovers ahead from the penalty spot in the opening half.

Inter fought back in the second period however, with Leah O’Brien forcing extra-time courtesy of a late equaliser. Eirinn Coppinger netted twice in each additional period to seal a famous 3-1 Inter Clonakilty triumph.

A Michaela O’Sullivan brace of goals earned Bay Rovers a place in the 2024 U14 Schoolgirls Shield final at the expense of Lyre Rovers. O’Sullivan netted both strikes in a 2-0 Bay semi-final victory in Lyre. Claire Healy, Maggie O’Donoghue and Donna French also impressed for the winners.

Castlelack and Riverside Athletic produced a cracking U12 Schoolgirls Shield quarter-final in Brinny. The visitors won 4-3 thanks to an Elle Murray hat-trick and an own goal.

*

Oisin O’Donovan’s lone strike was enough to earn Dunmanway Town all three points away to Skibbereen Celtic in U13 Schoolboys League One. Bunratty United have already been crowned champions of that division.

Dunmanway’s U13 Schoolboys Premier League side were also in action recently and registered a 2-0 win at home to Lyre. Hugh McCarthy and Vittor Leite Coutinho were on target to reaffirm Town’s position at the top of the table.

Castlelack proved too strong for Drinagh Rangers and qualified for the U14 Schoolboys Challenge Cup final following a one-sided victory. Jack Allen, Alex Bemelans and Daniel Kelly were amongst the goals for the Brinny side.

Inter Clonakilty and Kilmichael Rovers have both progressed in the U14 Schoolboys Shield knockout competition. The Ballyvackey club are through to the final following a 3-0 defeat of Ardfield. Mateus Da Rocha, Luke O’Neill and Michael Collins netted for Inter.

Kilmichael must overcome Clonakilty Celtic to reach this year’s decider. The Inchisine side knocked out Castlelack United 3-1 courtesy of Rory Ecklof, Billy Ecklof and Charlie McCarthy efforts.

*

A local derby between Clonakilty AFC and Lyre Rovers saw the latter qualify for the U15 Schoolboys Challenge Cup semi-finals. Gearoid Donegan scored twice to earn Lyre a 2-1 victory and a place in the last four.

There were plenty of goals netted in recent U16 Schoolboys Challenge Cup ties. Dunmanway Town and Kilmichael Rovers will contest this year’s final. An emphatic 7-1 victory away to Beara United sent Dunmanway into the decider despite Reuben McAtasney scoring for the hosts.

Kilmichael Rovers edged Ardfield 6-4 in the second semi-final. Tim Sweeney scored a hat-trick with Brian Twomey (2) and Sean Hennigan also on target. Ardfield’s goals were netted by Ivan Eady, Finn O’Mahony, Felix Winkelmann and Sean Platt.