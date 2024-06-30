Inter Clonakilty keep ahead of chasing pack in U14 Premier

BY GER McCARTHY

FOUR points separate the top three SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U14 Schoolboys Premier League clubs.

Inter Clonakilty maintained their slender advantage at the summit of the U14 Schoolboys Premier thanks to a 5-1 victory away to Drinagh Rangers. Patrick Sloan, Fionn Coppinger, Ronan Twomey, Luke O’Neill and Luke O’Regan strikes kept Inter ahead of the chasing pack.

A point behind, Dunmanway Town stayed in title contention following a 4-2 defeat of Bay Rovers in Kealkill. Vittor Leite Coutinho and Oisin O’Regan were amongst the goals for the winners. Third-placed Castlelack Celtic, with a game in hand, proved too strong for Sullane and ran out 4-1 winners in Brinny. Cole O’Tuama netted for the Ballyvourney club but a Jack Allen hat-trick and Oran Keohane efforts sealed Celtic’s win.

Ardfield moved six points clear in the SuperValu U14 Schoolboys Championship title-race. Jamie Harrington, David Coker-O’Brien and Michael O’Donovan found the net during a 3-0 Ardfield victory at home to Castlelack.

Skibbereen gained their first U14 Schoolboys Championship victory in Inchisine last Sunday. A 3-1 defeat of Kilmichael Rovers was attained thanks to John O’Donovan, Fionan Herlihy and Niall Hodnett strikes. Fionn Burgoyne replied for Rovers.

***

Drinagh Rangers maintained their perfect record in the SuperValu U16 Schoolgirls Premier League following a comprehensive defeat of Castlelack at Canon Crowley Park. Rosie O’Donovan, Carmel Coakley and Katie Collins were amongst the goals for the U16 Schoolgirls Premier leaders.

Bunratty United remain a point ahead of Dunmanway Town following the latest round of SuperValu U16 Schoolboys Premier Group A fixtures. Sam Logan’s hat-trick along with an additional Daniel Copithorne effort helped see off Drinagh Rangers 4-1 at Town Park in Schull. Padraic Hegarty replied for the visitors. Elsewhere in Group A, Daniel Vassallo (3), Alex Bramoulle, Ryan O'Boy and Donnchadh Hennigan goals cemented a 6-0 Dunmanway Town success at home to Sullane.

In SuperValu U16 Schoolboys Premier Group B, Beara United and Castlelack played out a five-goal thriller in Castletownbere. Matthew Hamilton-Foott and Joe Hayes scored for Castlelack but Rory O’Neill and two Odhran Minihane strikes sealed a 3-2 Beara win.

***

West Cork Academy graduates Ethan O’Donovan and Charlie Moore played their part in Cobh Ramblers’ 2-1 League of Ireland Eddie Wallace Cup Group A victory at home to treaty United. O’Donovan opened the scoring courtesy of a terrific finish.

Cobh Ramblers lost 2-0 to Wexford in the penultimate round of the EA Sports U20 League of Ireland Group C. Evan Deasy performed well a week after making his full senior debut. Shamrock Rovers proved too strong for Ramblers in the EA Sports Michael Hayes U15 Cup first round, running out 5-1 winners . West Cork Academy graduate Luke Dollery stood out for Ramblers.