In hot water after kicking coffee sign

A CORK city man who damaged a Bewley’s display sign at a Bandon service station ended up paying half of what was the estimated damage after a judge queried the cost.

Volodmyr Kovach (22) of 30 Ballinure Way, St Michael’s Way, Mahon, Cork City pleaded guilty at Bandon Court to damaging the large Bewley’s sign at Billy Cahalane’s service station.

Sgt Eimear O’Connell told Judge Treasa Kelly that on September 23rd gardaí in Bandon received a report of criminal damage at this service station.

At 5am on September 21st the accused was seen on CCTV kicking a large Bewley’s display cup in the forecourt, said Sgt O’Connell.

At Bandon Garda Station on November 29th he made full admissions and he was arrested on February 14th on one count of criminal damage.

Solicitor Éamonn Fleming said his client is from Ukraine, works full-time, and had €1,000 to cover the cost of the damage.

He said his client, who has very poor English, employed the services of an interpreter at his own expense as well as paying his legal fees.

The court heard that he has one previous conviction for driving without insurance.

However, Judge Kelly said she thought it was an ‘awful lot of money’ to pay for a sign and directed him to pay just €500 compensation.

She also gave him the benefit of the probation act so he avoided a conviction, but warned him that he will only get that once in court.