Impressive Wilmot takes spoils at Ballygurteen

DENIS Wilmot from Bandon had a trap-to-line win over David O’Mahony from Fivemile- bridge in the Junior A tournament semi-final at Ballygurteen for a stake of €3,300 at the weekend.

After poor opening bowls both players recovered well to open the first bend in three where Wilmot had a lead of 10 metres. O’Mahony was just back off the Women’s Lane in three more and Wilmot at the end of the railings extending his lead to 30m. O’Mahony got a bowl to lead but Wilmot wasn’t having any of it and got a huge seventh to just back of O’Mahony’s Avenue. After four more to the Coffee Doc for Wilmot, O’Mahony was still in the score if he could open O’Donovan’s bend in two. But his first shot turned in right at the Coffee Doc and only just fore of Wilmot’s tip. Wilmot got up and around O’Donovan’s bend in two more and O’Mahony failed in two to leave a bowl of odds. O’Mahony went for it with his last but it was too far right and got caught just fore of Wilmot’s tip to leave almost two bowls in it. Wilmot closed it out in his next shot and now awaits the winners of Jimmy O’Driscoll or Cian Boyle in the final.

In a return score back, DD Carroll beat Jerome O’Mahony for a stake totalling €2,200.

Drinagh hosted a Vintage A score between Kieran O’Driscoll, Ardfield and Jimmy Collins, Union Hall. Colllins had a great start but O’Driscoll reeled him in and took his first lead at the Church. Collins missed down and O’Driscoll was up to Shandrum Cross in two more where he had a bowl of odds. Both missed the black sticks with their next, both up to the top of the hill and into the pond in two more where O’Driscoll still had a bowl of odds with only one shot remaining, and O’Driscoll prevailed.

O’Driscoll now takes on the opponent that beat him in the Junior Veteran final, Andrew O’Leary of Fermoy, in the Vintage A semi-final at Jagoes Mills.

Our live streamers Michelle and Eamonn travelled to Boston over the weekend, where scores were played for to celebrate the 20th anniversary of bowling around the Womputuck State Park. The All-Irelands were held here for the first time in 2004 and again in 2018. Super middle weight boxer Tommy Hyde from Gurranabraher in Cork City launched the weekend with a fine shot of a bowl. Togging out first were Christy O’Donnell from Farranree playing Sean O’Mahony whose parents hail from Ballydehob but now domicile in Boston, for a total stake of €2,300. This was a close score but O’Mahony’s third last cost him.

Up next was Eamonn Bowen v Donal O’Riordan for a stake of €6,400. O’Riordan started this score with two incredible bowls in the Park. Bowen kept it under the bowl for the first four or five shots but O’Riordan rose the bowl and almost a second one until Bowen slowly reeled him in and won by the last shot. O’Riordan had picked up an ankle injury so his finishing wasn’t great. Darren O’Donovan a native of Kinsale but now living in Boston took on Noel Gould of Fairhill for a total stake of €7,000. O’Donovan dominated this score and rose a bowl of odds with his 10th shot. He gave Gould opportunities but he didn’t take them and held out to win by almost a bowl.