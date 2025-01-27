I’m now showing my age with my lack of TikTok know-how

This week our columnist has been taking a hard look at her social media activity … and how she’s quite happy to keep that 20-year-old profile picture, thank you!

ALL the talk this week of TikTok ‘going dark’ for US users got me thinking. I know, that’s a first!

I’ve never been one for TikTok, and rightly or wrongly, regard it as the domain of younger folk.

I will occasionally check it out if I get a whiff of a ‘must-try’ viral recipe (which strangely always seems to involve a block of feta), and I’ve a slight weakness for cute dog videos with voiceovers, but otherwise you’ll find me with the oldies on Facebook or scrolling on Instagram.

In fact, I’m the generation who can remember the social media platform Bebo, which I think was around 2005. It’s hard to believe it’s 20 years ago.

I’m not even sure what we used it for ... not a whole lot, probably, as the internet connection was always so bad.

• I’ve just spent the past half hour trying to figure out when I joined its successor, Facebook, and it’s failed me but going by my online activity I think it was around 2007. It’s gas how over that time, two decades more or less, I’ve only ever had two profile photos. I should point out that this was way before selfies became a thing so we were limited enough in our choices.

I actually can’t remember my original snap but the second, and current one, was taken on holiday in Brazil around 20 years ago.

I obviously chose it as I’m tanned, and clearly on holiday some place exotic which was meant to portray that I was an adventurous and fun-loving person (who tanned easily). It looks absolutely nothing like me now but I don’t think I’ll be updating it any time soon. Why ruin the illusion?

• Sometimes, when I get distracted at my desk, I’ll look through other people’s Facebook photos. People I know obviously, not just random strangers – I’m not a complete creep! I recommend it, unless you have a pressing deadline, of course. It’s funny the stuff people have shared over the years, from nights out to hen parties, etc – I know people who have really important jobs who have photos of themselves holding rude-looking drinking straws at hen parties, or looking a bit glassy-eyed on nights out! Not that I can talk – my sister recently pointed out that there’s a photo on my account of me drinking a shot in some pub (and making that scrunched-up face that is reserved for drinking a shot). It dates all the way back to 2009, and she suggested I delete it, for fear of making a bad impression at a job interview, or just because it’s not terribly becoming.

Now, I have looked into it but I can’t figure out how to take it down. Besides, I have to admit I like looking at it from time to time as the only shots I now consume are ginger shots to boost my immunity, or cider vinegar to try and shift stubborn tummy fat. My hair is also lovely and shiny in it, and I look an awful lot less broad than I am now. I think, all things considered, it can stay for posterity.

• One thing, though, that has always annoyed me about Facebook are the birthday reminders it gives you – when helpfully, like your mum, it gives you that all-important prompt to send best wishes. I dislike it because it means you can never be too sure which of your pals has actually remembered your big day, and who got the prompt, but everyone gets the same credit regardless.

But like a lot of my pre-conceived ideas, I did a full 360 on this particular tool this week after it saved the day. A good pal is 50 this year and naturally there’s been a lot of chatter about it. We’ve a separate WhatsApp group set up to try and organise a weekend away to celebrate – so far there’s been approximately 5,768 messages sent and still no venue or date arranged but hey, we live in hope. Anyway my point is that her birthday has been a hot topic of conversation, and is very much on the radar but we would all have forgotten to send her good wishes on the day had I not spotted the FB notice ... and given everyone in the group the heads-up. I got a load of kudos and I thought about coming clean ... and I did. Praise be Facebook. May it never go dark because my memory is fuzzy enough as it is.

• Anyway, I had to bring a family member to a medical appointment during the week and we were required to wear face masks due to levels of influenza and by god, it was horrendous. How did we wear them for so long? The fact that the waiting room was overheated didn’t help, neither did the fact that the appointment ran horribly late. While really uncomfortable, I know the masks are necessary. If you’ve dodged the nasty flu circulating, then count your blessings. Young and fit members of my family were properly knocked out and the recovery has taken time. My advice is to stock up on the ginger and lemon, mix up a little potion and knock it back. Take a photo and share it on Facebook for the craic!