HURLING LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Newcestown hurlers suffer first league loss, Bandon close in on promotion

NEWCESTOWN’S unbeaten run in Division 3 of the county hurling league is over after they slipped to an away loss to Courcey Rovers, 1-21 to 1-19.

It means the Carbery club are now joint-top of the table with Courceys and Bride Rovers also on nine points. The East Cork club beat Lisgoold 1-23 to 1-13 to maintain their promotion charge.

In Ballinspittle, Rovers led 0-14 to 0-8 at half-time but Newcestown mounted a credible comeback, spearheaded by Eddie Kenneally. It was 0-18 to 0-16 after 45 minutes but 1-1 without reply from Courceys had them back in control and they led 1-21 to 0-17 with four minutes to go.

Newcestown battled on though and Kenneally netted in the dying embers to increase his tally to 1-10 (9f). Jack Meade (0-3, one sideline), Colm Dinneen, Richard O’Sullivan (0-2 each), Ciarán O’Donovan and Cormac O’Sullivan finished off the scoring.

Ballinhassig sit just one point off the top three as they beat Russell Rovers 2-26 to 1-10 while Blarney are a point further off after a 2-20 to 3-14 loss against Castlelyons.

Also, Bandon’s exceptional winning form in Division 4 continued after a 2-15 to 1-15 win over Cloughduv. The Lilywhites sit five points clear in the promotion places and four clear of second placed Inniscarra. One more win and the West Cork side are promoted. Only Midleton in Division 2 have also won every single game so far in the league.

Michael Cahlane top scored for Bandon again with 0-6 (3f) while Darren Crowley (1-3) and Eolan McSweeney (1-1) put up good tallies too. Goalkeeper Pat Barry (0-2f), Charlie Long (0-2) and Cathal Lynch (0-1) added to the scorecard.

Inniscarra are in second place after a 0-23 to 0-17 victory over St Catherines while third placed Kilworth drew against Tracton, 1-15 apiece. Elsewhere, Kildorrery beat Bishopstown 3-17 to 1-15.

In Division 5, Kilbrittain sit just one point off the promotion spots but could only manage a 2-19 apiece draw against Ballygarvan. Aghabullogue lead the way after a 3-25 to 2-11 win over Mayfield, while Castlemartyr closed the gap in the promotion race with 3-20 to 2-22 win over Dungourney. Midleton won the battle on the B teams against Erin’s Own, 1-20 to 1-19.

In Division 6, Ballinascarthy kept their promotion hopes alive with a 2-20 to 0-11 win over Na Piarsaigh’s seconds. Two points separate Glen Rovers’ seconds in first and Bal in fourth, all very tight after the Glen beat Cloyne 2-18 to 1-14. There was a big spread of scorers for Bal as Eoin O’Driscoll starred with 0-6 from play. Jeremy Ryan (0-7, 5f), Connall Cullinane (1-1), Brian O’Donovan (1-0) and Cian Ryan (0-2) also showed well while Seán Ryan, Cathal Nyhan, Padraic Cullinane and Luke Murray all got 0-1 each. Aghada are also in that top four bracket after a 1-24 to 1-19 win over Ballygiblin. The other two West Cork sides meanwhile suffered defeats. Argideen Rangers fell to Sarsfields B 3-26 to 2-19 while Barryroe were beaten by Kinsale, 4-19 to 2-14.

Finally, in Division 7, Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas are flying right now and stayed in second after a 1-21 to 1-12 victory in Togher over St Finbarrs’ seconds.

Killavullen (won 0-21 to 0-15 against Meelin) and Killeagh B (won 4-21 to 0-16 over Nemo Rangers) join Mathúnas in the top three with Killavullen sitting top. The main scorers for the Castletownkenneigh club were Jamie Lucey (0-8), Conor O’Sullivan (0-4), Gearoid O’Donavan (1-1) and Kevin O’Donavan (0-3). Michael O’Sullivan (0-2), Michael O’Driscoll, Shane Corcoran and Willie Horgan finished off the scoring. Kilshannig and Passage West got wins over Douglas B and Ballinora respectively.