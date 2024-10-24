Hurley relishes the pressure situations

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

BRIAN Hurley’s career has been defined not only by his incredible talent but also by his resilience in the face of adversity. Injuries, particularly recurring hamstring issues, could have easily ended his playing days, but as his former Cork teammate Colm O'Neill points out, Hurley's love for football kept him going.

‘A lesser fella, who wouldn't have the drive and determination that Brian has might have easily stepped away’, said O’Neill. ‘I'd say since he was a young age, down in Union Hall kicking ball, all his sole focus was just to be footballing for Cork and playing at a high level with Castlehaven. So I think that drive and determination is probably what set him apart from other lads’.

One of the standout attributes of Hurley’s game, according to O'Neill, is his remarkable proficiency with both his left and right foot. 'The one thing you'd have to remark about him is his ability to kick scores easily with both legs,' O'Neill explains. This isn’t something Hurley developed overnight. 'When he first came into the Cork set-up, he might not have been as comfortable off his left, but he’s obviously put in a lot of work over the years and that was probably no more evident than you would have seen against the Barrs', he added.

Even more impressive is how Hurley thrives in pressure situations. O’Neill recalls last year’s county final against Nemo Rangers, where Hurley kicked the game-winning free in the dying moments. ‘Just thinking back on last year, he kicked the last-minute winner against Nemo in the final, and Mark Collins said how there wasn’t anyone else that you'd prefer over that kick than Brian. That’s Brian though he just relishes those pressure situations.'

Hurley’s ability to stay calm and composed in the most tense moments is one of the reasons Castlehaven will rely on him heavily in the upcoming county final. ‘Big games don’t seem to faze him, which is always a good sign.’ According to O'Neill, if Nemo are to win on Sunday, they’ll need to find a way to limit Hurley’s impact. ‘If you shut down Brian down any bit, Nemo will go a long way to stifling the Haven,’ he warned. But he also knows that this is exactly the kind of challenge Hurley loves. ‘For Brian, he likes a challenge like that. He likes being the main man, he likes being the top scorer, so he won't be fazed one bit by that. The attitude he’d have would be to bring it on.’