HSE refutes claims that Clonakilty’s SouthDoc is being closed ‘by stealth’

CLAIMS that Clonakilty’s SouthDoc service is to be closed by stealth have been refuted by the Health Service Executive.

‘HSE South West confirms that there are no changes planned to out-of-hours GP services in Clonakilty,’ a spokesperson told The Southern Star.

Standing orders were even suspended at a western divisional committee meeting in Clonakilty on Monday as local public representatives from Bandon to Beara discussed the issue.

Later, Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan issued a statement saying: ‘It is categorically untrue that SouthDoc Clonakilty is being closed down on December 1st.’

He said he spoke with head of the HSE, Bernard Gloster, the regional head Andy Philips, and the head of community care management Priscilla Lynch, and ‘all confirmed there are no plans to alter service levels’.

However, there appeared to be some ambiguity in Deputy O’Sullivan’s statement. ‘To minimise the occurrence of online speculation, I will request that HSE management engage in a community consultation process for any future proposed changes,’ said the TD, but did not specify what, if any, changes are proposed.

It was general election candidate Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) who called for standing orders to be suspended at the western divisional meeting this week, so the councillors could deal with the issue as a matter of urgency.

‘SouthDoc in Clonakilty is facing imminent closure,’ said Cllr Coleman. ‘We cannot allow another service to be stripped from West Cork.’

Cllr Finbarr Harrington (Ind) highlighted that the out-of-hours service in the Bantry area was allowed to deteriorate and no longer has the full 24/7 cover it deserves.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) said Clonakilty has a population of 5,000 so a cut would be a major blow. ‘A lot of lives have been saved by this service, so it needs to be retained,’ he added.

Cllr Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) said medical professionals have warned that the Clonakilty service is to give way to a more centralised service, operating out of Bandon.

Cllr Deirdre Kelly (FF) said any cutbacks would mean Clonakilty would have to rely on Dr Jason van der Velde and his volunteers. Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) said: ‘Taking away SouthDoc would be detrimental to Timoleague, Barryroe and all the villages around Clonakilty.’

Cllr Ann Bambury (SD) said she had to use SouthDoc on Saturday night on behalf of a family member, and had to wait three-and-a-half hours to be dealt with.

‘Bandon has a population of over 8,000 people now, so it will not be able to operate as the main SouthDoc facility,’ she said.

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) said her party had questioned a cutback in SouthDoc hours in Clonakilty but the HSE had denied that.

Another councillor who took issue with the manner in which the HSE replied to questions was county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll (FF).

‘We went through this in Skibbereen,’ he said, ‘only to be vexed by the replies we, and the newspapers, received.’

He said public representatives and the media were told that the service was ‘open’ but he said anyone who went to the SouthDoc offices in Skibbereen couldn’t find any staff in situ.

‘There should be no cutbacks to our health service,’ Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) stated.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) said: ‘We are relying on the Coast Guard and first responders in Kinsale.’

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) agreed: ‘It is a cause of concern for the people of Clonakilty and Rosscarbery.’

Meanwhile, Senator Tim Lombard (FG), who is standing in the upcoming general election, told The Southern Star: ‘The rumours and misinformation on social media in relation to services at SouthDoc Clonakilty caused a lot of concern and unnecessary worry for people over the last few days. I spoke with HSE senior management yesterday morning and received confirmation that there are no planned changes to the SouthDoc Clonakilty service.

‘I take issue with public representatives using our health service as a political football at election time,’ he added.

‘In previous elections, we saw similar talking down about Bantry General Hospital.

‘I’ve called Deputy Michael Collins out on this in the Seanad, and in this paper previously. It’s scaremongering for political gain and it has no place in politics in Cork South West at election time, or any time.’