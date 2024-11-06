HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Zen-inspired and feng shui-designed house for €500,000

Principles of feng shui guide Enniskeane home

BY SARAH CANTY

A SPACIOUS four-bedroom home near Enniskeane has been designed to flow with its surroundings according to ‘feng shui’ principles.

Ardkitt East is bright, airy and family-ready in Enniskeane. This detached two-storey is nestled amongst mature trees and a simple garden, on just under an acre and is on the market with auctioneer Henry O’Leary for €500,000.

Previous owners thoughtfully applied zen-inspired feng shui principles when designing the house and garden, creating a peaceful and welcoming atmosphere.

The spacious four-bedroom home has two reception room, a large kitchen dining area, sun room and three bathrooms. The house is wheelchair-accessible with a spacious wet room, bathrooms and shower facilities on the ground floor.

The large detached garage, with a loft space, plastered walls, and its own power supply, offers great potential for conversion into a granny flat or an artist’s studio. The sweeping gated driveway leads to a beautifully landscaped setting.

From the mature garden, which requires minimal maintenance, one can hear the trickle of the freshwater stream that runs along its eastern boundary. Situated near the picturesque Bandon river, the property offers nearby opportunities for fishing, canoeing, and endless nature walks, where wildlife can be enjoyed in abundance.

The location is ideal for families, with several schools nearby, and three towns within a short commute. Enniskeane is four minutes’ away, while the vibrant towns of Clonakilty and Bandon and the beautiful Inchydoney beach, are all a 15-minute drive away.

This house has a B3 Ber rating and oil-fired central heating. Viewing is by appointment by contacting Henry O’Leary Auctioneers on 023 8835959.