HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Three-bedroom bungalow near Ballydehob for €495,000

Relax and enjoy bay views from ‘An Teach Bán’

LOOKING out toward the wild and captivating beauty of Roaringwater Bay is a real attraction to this detached bungalow outside Ballydehob.

An Teach Bán is a three-bedroom property in Skeaghanore East, Ballydehob, situated on a 0.61-acre plot, which has been recently refurbished. It is on the market with a guide price of €495,000.

A large light-filled sunroom with vaulted ceiling is a standout feature and is a space to relax and enjoy those bay views.

The property features a large modern open plan kitchen/dining room with access to a separate utility room.

The three large bedrooms all have wooden flooring. The master bedroom has sea views and an ensuite bathroom. The second bedroom overlooks the front garden while the third overlooks the back garden. The main family bathroom includes a bath.

An Teach Bán has a large garden to the rear. There’s also a newly-constructed work shed.

This home uses oil-fired central heating and has a D2 energy rating. It is on mains water supply and has a private septic tank.

For information contact selling agent Eileen Neville of Lisney Sothebys at 021 427 8500 or email [email protected]