HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Spectacular 15th century home perched on Mizen peninsula

THEY used to say a man’s home is his castle, and that’s literally the case at Leamcon Castle, which is now for sale in West Cork.

The 15th century structure, also known as the Black Castle, stands majestically keeping watch over Roaringwater Bay.

With spectacular views and stepped in history, the current owner of the property is now selling, and it is attracting plenty of interest.

Having been abandoned late in the 17th century, it gained a new lease of life in the late 20th century when it was purchased by the current owner, an Irish architect.

‘He bought it off a local family in Schull. It’s actually on an island, and a footbridge links it to the mainland. It can also be accessed by boat from the water,’ says selling agent Colm Cleary of auctioneers James Lyons O’Keeffe.

The current owner got to work restoring the structure.

Now, when you enter the property, you arrive to a first floor ‘reception’ area.

There’s a shower and a toilet on this level.

When you go to the next level, there’s a living space with two bedrooms and what could – loosely – be described as a kitchen living area.

It needs a lot of renovation,’ says Colm, as some facilities have remained unchanged since its stormier days half a millennium ago.

There’s no mains water, other than harvesting rain water, and for power it’s currently using an electric generator.

But looking out on the top level, from the castle’s renovated roof, that captures the imagination, the view takes the breath away, says Colm.

‘I’ve seen some spectacular views but nothing like this,’ he said.

The current owner is now retired and, with a heavy heart, has decided to sell.

Viewings of Leamcon Castle will take place early in the new year, with offers in the region of €400,000 sought for this unique property.

‘We’ve had huge interest, an incredible amount of inquiries from Ireland and overseas,’ says Colm.

• For further information contact (028) 28122 or email [email protected]