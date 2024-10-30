HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Make tracks to stylish home on edge of town

A STYLISHLY designed three-bed home with stunning views of the entire town of Clonakilty and its bay is an exciting new arrival to the local property market.

Number 2 Station House, at the top of McCurtain Hill, was built in 2006 replacing warehouses associated with the old Clonakilty railway which closed in 1961 and extends to 1,515 sq ft.

The layout is interesting and designed to avail of views with the entrance to the property via the first floor. Accommodation comprises an open plan living area with dining room, sitting room and kitchen. Doors on both sides of the room lead to a wrap-around balcony which is a stand-out design feature. Bedrooms and bathrooms are tucked away cosily on the ground floor. The two larger bedrooms have access to a second balcony area and there’s also a practical utility space on this level.

This is a well-built and well-maintained-home with features including ducon slab concrete floors and timber-ladded steel balconies.

In a nod to the property’s past, the front door opens to the former railway platform.

Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill are managing the sale of this property. For more see sfon.ie or call 023-8833995.