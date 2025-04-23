HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Magical Disney castle for €7.5m

Where dreams can come true.

COOLMAIN Castle has a rich history, having been home to the Disney family for the past 35 years.

Purchased by Roy E Disney, nephew of Walt Disney and vice-charman of the Walt Disney Company, in 1989 and comprehensively restored and updated, Coolmain Castle has been meticulously maintained ever since.

Notable owners before the Disney’s have included The Honourable Henry Boyle Bernard, Thomas Wyse, Hibernicus Scott, the novelist Donn Byrne, photographer Bob Willougby – ‘the man who virtually invented the photojournalistic motion picture still’ – and most recently and fittingly the Disney family.

Sitting on about 56 acres overlooking the estuary to Courtmacsherry, the property is a magical 18th-century castle with nine bedrooms, six bathrooms and six reception rooms.

The house is presented in superb condition, with the symmetrical five-bay original Georgian house augmented by the 19th-century castellated tower and battlemented parapet walls.

Quoting price is €7.5m, and the selling agents are Andy Donoghue and John Hodnett of Hodnett Forde Property Services, and David Ashmore of Lisney Sothebys International.

For more info, call 023 8833367 or email [email protected].

A full picture gallery is available on southernstar.ie/property.