HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Impeccable Union Hall property on elevated setting for €400k

High build standards and a bright, spacious interior

THIS exceptional three-bedroom, semi-detached home, Number 37, is in the sought-after Páirc Na Fána development in the picturesque coastal village of Union Hall.

It occupies an elevated position at the upper end of the site and faces east to the front, while the west-facing garden enjoys afternoon and evening sun, with additional southern exposure throughout the day – ideal for outdoor living.

Presented in show-house condition, this property is extremely well-built and has been maintained to an impeccable standard. The bright, spacious interior is complemented by high-quality finishes, offering a stylish yet comfortable environment throughout.

The ground floor features a south-facing kitchen filled with natural light, opening directly onto a private paved patio and enclosed lawn. The adjoining living and dining room benefits from a dual aspect, with a feature fireplace and a glazed panel door leading to the garden, creating a seamless flow for both everyday living and entertaining. Upstairs, the master bedroom is positioned to enjoy the morning light and includes a well-appointed en suite. Two further bedrooms and a family bathroom complete the accommodation.

Outside, the rear garden is fully enclosed and laid out with a lawn and patio area, perfect for children, pets, or al fresco dining. The front of the house includes paved parking for two cars and low-maintenance planting.

Ideally located within easy walking distance of the village centre, this home enjoys excellent proximity to the local supermarket, cafés, restaurants, and the vibrant harbour. Glandore village is just 2.5km away, Skibbereen town is 10km, and Cork city and airport are within easy reach at approximately 70km.

With its elevated setting, excellent build quality, and superb presentation, Number 37 offers a rare opportunity to acquire a turnkey home in one of West Cork’s most desirable coastal communities.

Contact Henry O’Leary Auctioneers and Estate Agents, Clonakilty, 023-8835959, [email protected].