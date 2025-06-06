High-flying Bandon hurlers are going up to Division 3 after guaranteeing promotion

Bandon 1-24

Bishopstown 1-17

TOM LYONS REPORTS

A SUPERB display of point-scoring ensured Bandon continued their winning run in Division 4 of the county hurling league, and in the process guaranteed promotion and a spot in the league final with two games to spare.

Top-class scores from ace forward Mike Cahalane and midfielder Charlie Long saw the hosts bossing most of this encounter but they could never relax against a dogged Bishopstown side that stayed in contention until Bandon finally rattled the net in the 58th minute.

It’s now seven wins in a row for Bandon who are six points clear of the second-placed teams in Division 4 and who also boast a 100 percent league record.

‘This year we have a good bank of work done, we went back early, in January,’ said Bandon’s driving force Mike Cahalane.

‘Mikey Power is doing all the strength and conditioning, an awful lot of work, so we’re definitely fit, and maybe have a head-start on other teams in that respect. Other teams don’t go back so early so we have a step on them.’

Whatever about an advantage in fitness, Bandon definitely had a physical advantage, which has always been typical of Bandon sides, but now their hurling is matching their physique. Add in a rejuvenated Mike Cahalane scoring almost for fun, a perfect ten points in this outing, and this Bandon side already has the look of a team that will do serious damage in the championship in August.

With the assistance of the breeze in the first half, the home side hit the target 15 times, eight in the first quarter and seven in the second. In between they managed eight wides. Cahalane led the way with five scores, most from long distance, while the impressive Long raised three white flags as he ruled midfield. A pair from the ageless Darren Crowley, another pair from the strong Mark Sugrue and a point each from the hard-working Olan McSweeney, Seán Carey and midfielder Cathal Lynch had Bandon six in front at half time, 0-15 to 0-9.

Credit Bishopstown with never throwing in the towel against Bandon’s relentless siege. In midfielder David Quaid, although lacking in physique, they had a real trier and in wing back James Scally, and centre forward Brian Murray, they had two top-class free-takers who punished every Bandon transgression. Four pointed frees from Scally and three for Murray, as well as points from play from Quaid and Conor O’Hara accounted for the Town’s nine points in the first half.

Inevitably, Bandon’s momentum waned against the breeze in the second half but with Cahalane continuing his blitz on the Town goal, another five points including two frees, Bandon had increased the lead to seven by the three-quarter stage, 0-20 to 0-13. That lead went up to nine as the last quarter aged, even though the Town had ample possession to make it a closer finish.

The question as the game drew to its conclusion was would either side raise a green flag. It didn’t look likely as Pat Barry brought off a class save from Town sub Thomas Murray, and the Town keeper Cian O’Donoghue did likewise from Bandon sub Ciarán McCarthy. However, the dam finally burst in the 58th minute when a number of Bandon players, just after Cahalane had departed the scene following a heavy hit, combined to set up sub Ben Donegan for the first goal. Two minutes into injury time, the Town had the satisfaction of breaching the Bandon defence when the effective Thomas Murray touched the ball to the net.

Our Star: A mention for Tim Twohig and Charlie Long of Bandon and David Quaid of Bishopstown but Mike Cahalane was the class player in this game with his drive, his leadership and ten points to his credit.

Scorers

Bandon: Mike Cahalane 0-10 (4f); Charlie Long 0-5; Ben Donegan 1-0; Mark Sugrue 0-3; Cathal Lynch, Darren Crowley 0-2 each; Seán Carey, Olan McSweeney 0-1 each.

Bishopstown: Thomas Murray 1-1; David Quaid, Brian Murray (3f), James Scally (4f) 0-4 each; Conor O’Hora 0-2; Kieran McFadden, Conor Hegarty 0-1 each.

Bandon: Pat Barry; Conor Twohig, Tim Twohig, Eamonn Twomey; Rob Long, Peter Murphy, Peter Calnan; Charlie Long, Cathal Lynch; Mark Sugrue, Seán Carey, Seán Aherne; Darren Crowley, Mike Cahalane, Olan McSweeney.

Subs: Dylan O’Donovan for S Aherne (40), Ciarán McCarthy for S Carey (43), Rory Fogarty for D Crowley (45), Ben Donegan for O McSweeney (50), Donncha McCarthy for M Cahalane (52), Jake Lillis for M Sugrue (55), Zach Farrell for E Twomey (57), Tony Quinn for C Lynch (58).

Bishopstown: Cian O’Donoghue; Gearóid Murphy, Kieran McFadden, Mark Scally; Michael Murphy, Daire Daly, James Scally; David Quaid, Conor Hegarty; Harrison Grant, Brian Murray, Conor O’Hora; Seán Foley, Colm O’Driscoll, David Breen.

Subs: Niall O’Hora for S Foley (ht), Thomas Murray for C O’Driscoll (36), Conor Burke for C Hegarty (37), Diarmuid Lester for M Scally (39), David O’Brien for D Breen (57).

Referee: Brendan Barry-Murphy (Aghabullogue).