Baltimore RNLI assists a yacht that ran aground on the Ilen River in west Cork

Baltimore RNLI were called out this morning (Thursday August 7th) to assist after a yacht with two people onboard ran aground on the Ilen River in West Cork.

Following the request from the Irish Coast Guard, the volunteer lifeboat crew launched their inshore lifeboat at 7.55am, and arrived at the yacht just a few minutes later.

Helm Kieran Collins assessed the situation and spoke to the two sailors on board the yacht.

Volunteer lifeboat crew member James Kitt was put aboard the casualty vessel to assist in rigging a tow.

The lifeboat towed the boat clear from where they went aground.

Following an assessment for damage, Kieran then checked with the skipper of the yacht who was happy to continue without any further assistance.

The lifeboat then returned back to the station in Baltimore, arriving at 8.30am.

There were four volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Helm Kieran Collins and crew members James Kitt, Stuart Musgrave and Johnny McKenna.

Assisting at the lifeboat station were Rianne Smith, Jerry Smith and Marion MacFeely.

Conditions during the call out were calm with a west to north westerly force 3-4 wind.

Speaking following the call out, Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer said: ‘Even the most experienced sailors can get into difficulty and we were happy to be of assistance to the yacht’s crew this morning. Should you get into difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.’