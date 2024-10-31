Goleen outgun the Scorchers

Goleen 2-13

Clann na nGael 0-6

TOM LYONS REPORTS

GOLEEN added the South-West junior B football title to their county confined title when they saw off the challenge of an outgunned Clann na nGael in perfect conditions on a fine sod in Church Cross on Saturday in the final of the Bandon Co-op SW junior B football championship.

It was back-to-back SW titles for the Mizen men and there was much more to their victory than the two goals they put past the Clann goalkeeper on the day.

Bar a poor opening five minutes, Goleen were on top in this clash but the goals certainly eased them to victory. The first came in the 28th minute when the Scorchers were only five points in arrears and hanging in against the breeze. That goal put the gap out to eight points at half-time, a mountain to climb for Clann considering they had managed only two points, in the opening five minutes, in the first half. Any notion the challengers had of mounting a second-half comeback with the breeze were shattered within a minute of the restart when Goleen struck for their second major. Game, set, and match to the champions.

‘Absolutely delighted. We’d watched Clann na nGael against Durrus and they beat them convincingly. We saw them against Bantry and they certainly have put in a huge effort this year. They’ve gone to every extreme to better themselves as individual players and as a group,’ said a magnanimous Goleen manager, Shane O’Neill, who with fellow Bantry man, and coach, Donal McGrath, has transformed Goleen’s fortunes this year.

‘Our start wasn’t ideal, two points down and playing with a strong breeze, but the lads didn’t panic. They’re not county champions for no reason and they showed their maturity, got themselves into the game. Once they got on top, they just managed the game very well. There was no panic, maybe gave away a few turnovers in the last quarter but it was heavy going, tired limbs at that stage. The pitch was outstanding after all the rain and to rack up 2-13 was great going. We conceded only six points, the defence was outstanding, haven’t conceded double digits in any game this year.’

Against the breeze, Clann got off to a great start with points from Luke Hurley and a Paddy McCarthy free. McCarthy was to register four of Clann’s six points from frees over the hour. Amazingly, Clann weren’t to score again until the stroke of half-time as Goleen showing all the experience gathered in winning the county confined B title earlier in the season, took control of the game and kept the Scorchers in their own half of the field for much of the period. Led by man-of-the-match, outstanding midfielder, Matthew Sheehan, Goleen kicked four unanswered points in the first quarter, from the accurate Michael O’Reilly, play and free, Tadhg Cullinane and Sheehan. There was no let-up in the second quarter with goalkeeper, Ronan Kennedy, Sean O’Driscoll, Padraig Reidy, and Cian Bowen dominant in a strong defence.

Three more points were added in the second quarter from the strong Darren O’Donovan, O’Reilly, free, and dynamic corner forward, Paudie O’Regan. Clann were battling gallantly to stay in contention and the five-point gap wasn’t overwhelming in light of the breeze but they were dealt a lethal blow in the 28th minute when Darren O’Donovan, set up by Padraig Reidy, weaved his way in from the endline and scramble the ball to the net. A fabulous Pa Sheehan point from way out on the wing, rubbed salt in the wound and even though Paddy McCarthy, free, had the last say of the half for Clann, the eight-point gap, 1-8 to 0-3, at the break looked ominous.

What had been a mountain to climb became an Everest for the Scorchers within a minute of the restart with Padraig Reidy again the provider as he floated a high ball into the goalmouth. Goalkeeper, Paul Crowley did well to prevent it from going in under the crossbar but Paudie O’Regan was on hand to crash the rebound to the net.

Against the breeze, Goleen managed possession well and tacked on five more points from O’Reilly, three frees, O’Regan, and Pa Scully to bring their final total to 2-13. The lethal full forward line of O’Regan, O’Donovan and O’Reilly kicked 2-9 of Goleen’s 2-13.

Clann battled to the last whistle even though their cause was a lost one and they fully utilised their bench to gain experience. Conor O’Mahony, Ryan O’Donovan, Eoghan Daly, J.J. Collins, Tom Connolly, Robbie McQueen and Paddy McCarthy were their top performers as they added three points from McCarthy, 2 frees, and impressive sub, Ryan O’Donovan, from play.

‘As regards landing another county title now, we’ll leave that to another day. This is Goleen’s day, you saw the support out there, tremendous,’ said O’Neill. ‘Of course, it would be amazing to land the three titles in one season, but it’s a huge ask as we have a very tight panel and one or two injuries could upset everything.’

The Bill Nolan Cup was presented to winning captain, Padraig Reidy, by Cathaoirleach of the Carbery Board, Aidan O’Rourke.

Scorers:

Goleen – Michael O’Reilly (5f) 0-6, Paudie O’Regan (1f) 1-2, Darren O’Donovan 1-1, Pa Sheehan, Matthew Sheehan, Tadhg Cullinane and Pa Scully 0-1 each.

Clann na nGael – Paddy McCarthy 0-4f, Luke Hurley and Ryan O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Goleen: Ronan Kennedy, Eden Healy, Jack O’Driscoll, Michael Sheehan, Padraig Reidy, Pa Sheehan, Cian Bowen, Matthew Sheehan, Tadhg Cullinane, Patrick Scully, Daniel O’Driscoll, Jake Coughlan, Paudie O’Regan, Darren O’Donovan, Michael O’Reilly. Subs used, Michael O’Donovan for Pa Scully (52), Shane O’Leary for D. O’Donovan (56), Ryan O’Callaghan for Pa Sheehan (56), Adam Sheehan for J. Coughlan (58).

Clann na nGael: Paul Crowley, Gavin McCarthy, J.J. Collins, Conor O’Mahony, Jack Coveney, Eoghan Daly, Jack Payne Murphy, Andy McCarthy, Luke Hurley, Eoin Daly, Tom Connolly, Robbie McQueen, Kevin O’Driscoll, Paddy McCarthy, Donal O’Donovan. Subs used, James Russell for L. Hurley, Brian McCarthy for A. McCarthy, Ryan O’Donovan for J. Payne Murphy, Eric Crowley for D. O’Donovan, Daniel McCarthy for G. McCarthy.

Referee: Jimmy O’Sullivan, St. Colum’s.