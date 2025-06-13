Glengarriff keen to take positives from run to county junior B quarter-final

BALLYPHEHANE 5-11

GLENGARIFF 0-10

MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS

A GOAL-HUNGRY Ballyphehane side were too hot to handle for Glengarriff in the McCarthy Insurance Group county confined junior B quarter-final in windy Rossmore on Sunday.

The Beara club is looking at the bigger picture, however, and hopes to learn from this run to the knock-out stages that saw them play four games in total.

‘We’re disappointed but we knew we were up against it,’ Glengarriff boss Seán Hurley told The Southern Star.

‘Ballyphehane are three years on the road trying to win this county. They were probably unlucky last year. As for us last year, we only had 13 players (in the first round last year). Our aim this year was to qualify – we did that and we learned. We will go back to the drawing board and regroup, see if we can improve.’

Three goals from the city boys in the first half and two in second ultimately proved the West Cork club’s undoing. Perspective is key though.

‘In the first round last year against Goleen, we were pushed to get 15 players. The club was in a bit of a bad state and we very nearly went to the wall,’ Hurley explained.

‘Now, we regrouped and got organised. The most we had was 22 togged out. The population isn’t there. The lads that are there put effort in and they’ve improved. As you can see from the result we have a way to go, but the lads are up for it and we’ll keep at it.’

Ballyphehane raced out of the blocks with 1-2 unanswered, including a cheeky goal from Troy O’Sullivan, looping the ball over Glengarriff goalkeeper Finbarr McCarthy's head. The Beara side got on the board after seven minutes when Padraig Harrington hit a nice score before free-taker Callum McElhinney reduced the margin to three.

However, the Seandún outfit went on another scoring spree, this time 2-2 without reply. Craig Murphy hit two scores while two goals from Seán Fielding pushed Ballyphehane 3-4 to 0-2 ahead after 20 minutes. To Glengarriff’s credit, they hit three of the last four points running up to half time as McElhinney (0-2) and Darren Harrington made it 3-5 to 0-5.

Gearoid O'Sullivan reduced the gap to eight at the start of the second half but another Ballyphehane scoring spurt had them 4-9 to 0-6 up on 48 minutes. There was no way back for the Beara side from here, and they finished with 14 men after a late red card.

Scorers

Ballyphehane: Craig Murphy 1-4 (3f); Seán Fielding 2-1 (1f); Alex Cummins 1-1; Troy O’Sullivan 1-0; Robbie Wyse, Aaron West, Michael Barry (45), Danny Kiely, Brian O’Leary 0-1 each.

Glengarriff: Callum McElhinney 0-3 (3f); Gearoid O'Sullivan (1f), Darren Harrington 0-2 each; Padraig Harrington, Tadhg McCarthy, Stephen O'Sullivan 0-1 each.

Ballyphehane: Luke Towler; Tim Walsh, Danny Moore, Dylan Holland; Jamie Geasley, Cian O’Brien, Robbie Wyse; Troy O’Sullivan, Michael Barry; Aaron West, Ethan Varian, Seán Fielding; Craig Murphy, Alex Cummins, Adam O’Donoghue.

Subs: Danny Kiely for A O’Donoghue, Brian O’Leary for A Cummins (both 47); Jamie O’Brien for T Walsh, Paul Mullins for S Fielding, Eoghan Sweeny for J Geasley (all 51).

Glengarriff: Finbarr McCarthy; Thomas Harrington, Denis McCarthy, Paul P O'Sullivan; Gavin O'Sullivan, Sean Power, Alan Dunne; Philip Harrington, Darren Harrington; Callum McElhinney, Gearoid O'Sullivan, Stephen O'Sullivan; Brian O'Sullivan, Tadhg McCarthy, Padraig Harrington.

Sub: Marc O'Shea for P O'Sullivan (52).

Referee: Michael O’Mahony (Kilbrittain).