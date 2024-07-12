Geraldine Curtin’s local knowledge could play decisive role in All-Ireland decider

ALL is in readiness at Castletownkenneigh for their hosting of the 2024 All-Ireland championships.

Preparations have gone to plan and have been well rehearsed in catering for very large crowds at many of the county finals that have already taken place on the championship route. A very committed team has endeavoured to ensure that all eventualities are covered and, with the weekend programme just unveiled and a big influx from Ból Chumann Uladh arriving in the days leading up, the stage is set for a weekend to savour.

The three adult finals will garner most attention. Sunday’s battle for the All-Ireland intermediate crown holds plenty of intrigue. There will be a universal welcome for Ethan Rafferty, Ulster’s intermediate standard-bearer, who has recovered from that horrific leg-break suffered just days before last year’s final at Eglish which deprived him of the opportunity to contest against Brian Wilmot for the 2023 title. Ethan’s comprehensive Ulster victory over Paul O’Reilly at Keady-Tassagh makes it three-in-a-row in the grade for the versatile Grange man. A former All-Ireland U18 winner, he has the wherewithal to make it difficult for Cork’s youthful champion. From any perspective a defeat for Tommy O’Sullivan would constitute a major surprise given the power he exhibits in his delivery and his dominance of all comers in the grade in Munster.

Earlier on Sunday at 10.30am, Geraldine Curtin will carry huge support in her quest for a first senior All-Ireland. Late developments and a Sunday evening bulletin from Ból Chumann Uladh have revealed that Kelly Mallon will not be contesting the Ulster final she has qualified for against Dervla Toal-Mallon. Football commitments and treatment required for a niggling injury are prioritised for 2024 by the 11-time champion, leaving Dervla Toal-Mallon as provincial title holder. For Geraldine, the task of taking the ultimate prize may appear a little less daunting but it is still very formidable and she will have to lay some old bogeys. Dervla may be in the twilight of a great career but is a four-time senior champion with two coming against Geraldine in 2008 and 2009 at Keady-Tassagh and Sally’s Cross. Geraldine’s road knowledge and the sheer determination and will to win displayed in her thrilling county final success are factors very much in her favour and she will go with confidence to what should be an absorbing finale.

Likewise, Saturday’s junior A final will be an interesting set-to. Opposing Michael Murphy will be Pete Carr who was impressive in his defeat of Aaron Hughes in the Ulster final at Keady-Tassagh on Saturday. It will be a first All-Ireland appearance for Carr who is highly rated. He contested with Brian Wilmot in a re-arranged score when last year’s intermediate final did not materialise and had a win over Gavin Twohig at Bol Fada. Michael Murphy’s experience from a tough Cork campaign and home road knowledge should see him through.

Cork’s challenge is well served in the underage finals. Castletownkinneigh’s programme opens with two on Saturday and particularly interesting will be the U18 decider which throws off at 10.30am. There will be a lot of expectation from Shane Crowley given his outstanding form and performance for the ages in that pulsating county final. He has certainly proven his mettle in pressure situations and demonstrated ability that should be good enough for outright honours, but wariness is still required. Oisin Gribben hails from a family steeped in Ulster’s bowling traditions.

Ellen Sexton is defending ladies U18 champion and was well-tested in the county final by Emma Hurley. That was a good challenge she needed ahead of meeting a new Ulster U18 champion Lily O’Rourke, who has history with the all-conquering Sexton sisters. Lily defeated Laura Sexton in the U16 final of 2022 and will be keen to add U18 to her laurels.

Interestingly, the U14 final has champions from north and south who have tasted All-Ireland glory already in their fledgling careers. Ross O’Brien and Jack O’Reilly were crowned U12 winners in 2022 and 2023 respectively and while Ross has the power and scope to overwhelm Jack showed uncanny astuteness in taking the spoils from Cork’s Eoghan Hickey at Ballincurrig last year. This could be a close contest.

The full Castletownkenneigh line-up is as follows:

SATURDAY, JULY 13TH

10.30am, Boys’ U18 final (starting at The Bridge, finishing at New Road) – Shane Crowley (Cork) v Oisin Gribben (Armagh).

12.30pm, Boys’ U14 final (starting at Forshin’s Cross, finishing at The Bridge) – Ross O’Brien (Cork) v Jack O’Reilly (Armagh).

3pm, Junior A final (starting at The Bridge, finishing at New Road) – Michael Murphy (Cork) v Pete Carr (Armagh).

SUNDAY, JULY 14TH

10.30am, Women’s Senior final (starting at The Bridge, finishing at Fehily’s) – Geraldine Curtin (Cork) v Dervla Toal-Mallon (Armagh).

12.30pm, Girls’ U18 final (starting at Forshin’s Cross, finishing at The Bridge) – Ellen Sexton (Cork) v Lily O’Rourke (Armagh).

3pm, Men’s Intermediate final (starting at The Bridge, finishing at Foley’s) – Tommy O’Sullivan (Cork) v Ethan Rafferty (Armagh).