Gardaí had to handcuff ‘difficult’ woman who resisted arrest

A WOMAN who had to be handcuffed by gardaí in Clonakilty as she resisted arrest was a ‘very difficult prisoner to deal with’, a court recently heard.

Carla Dooley (35) of 1 Mill Place, Clonakilty pleaded guilty to several charges at a recent sitting of Clonakilty District Court including being drunk in a public place, resisting arrest, refusing to give her name to gardaí and using or engaging in threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour.

The court heard that there was a co-accused but she was not in court, due to illness.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that on July 17th last, gardaí in Clonakilty received a number of calls regarding two highly abusive drunk females on the street. ‘On arrival at the scene, gardaí encountered the accused with another woman and both were highly intoxicated. They both began shouting abuse and refused to give them their details,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘There were a large number of people gathered on the street and Gda Martin O’Regan arrested her on Connolly Street. She was taken to Clonakilty Garda Station and continued to be violent and threatening to the gardaí,’ he added.

Judge John King was then told that the gardaí had to apply handcuffs on her and that she was a ‘very difficult prisoner to deal with’.

The court heard that she has no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client, who is a mum of two children is originally from Belfast but moved to Clonakilty with her husband about two and half years ago.

‘She does not have a clear recollection of the incident.

She has not been in a bar since,’ said Mr Taaffe.

‘She is traumatised and apologises to the court. She has no previous convictions and has dealt with the case promptly.’

Judge King put her on a probation bond for 12 months in her own bond of €500 but warned her that if she comes to the attention of gardaí within the next 12 months she will be brought before the court again.