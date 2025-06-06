Subscriber Exclusives

Gabriel Rangers and O'Donovan Rossa qualify for confined junior B hurling quarter-finals

June 6th, 2025 7:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Gabriel Rangers and O'Donovan Rossa qualify for confined junior B hurling quarter-finals Image
Gabriel Rangers' junior B hurling team manager Kieran O'Brien. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

GABRIEL Rangers and O’Donovan Rossa are both through to the quarter-finals of the Co-Op Superstores Confined Junior B Hurling Championship.

Gabriels beat Castletownroche 1-14 to 0-9 in a top-of-the-table Group 3 battle in Ballinacarriga – the result means that Kieran O’Brien’s team won all three group games. Gabriels had a big spread of scorers against Castletownroche – Keith O’Driscoll (0-4), Mark Brosnan (0-3), Paidi O’Regan (0-3), Ciarán McCarthy (1-0), Tadhg McCarthy (0-1), Killian O’Brien (0-1), Paddy O’Driscoll (0-1) and Luka Bowen (0-1) were all on target. Next up is a quarter-final against Crosshaven.

O’Donovan Rossa are also into the quarters after finishing runners-up in Group 1. Ballyclough’s win against Lough Rovers confirmed the Skibbereen team’s spot in the knock-out stages where they will play Castletownroche. Ballyclough and Uibh Laoire progress directly to the semi-finals.

