GAA TALKING POINTS: Penalty pain for Clonakilty, as Mathúnas and Bal set up Carbery hurling final showdown

PENALTY PAIN – For the second year in succession, Clonakilty exit the premier senior football championship by the hands of Nemo Rangers at the quarter-final stage. After the two sides could not be separated after extra time, with the game finishing 2-13 to 0-19, spot kicks were used to find a winner. Ross Corkery was the hero for Nemo scoring after Micheál Aodh Martin saved Clon’s fifth penalty. Clon gave it their all, reducing a five-point half-time deficit to send the game to extra time but it wasn't enough. Nemo now move on to meet Mallow in the semi-final, with the winners facing either St Finbarr’s or Castlehaven in the final.

GALLANT GABRIELS – In what was the shock result of the weekend, Gabriel Rangers defeated Mitchelstown 0-13 to 0-10 in the intermediate A football quarter-final. Last year's beaten finalist Mitchelstown were read hot one-to-five-on favourites with bookies but the Carbery side turned them over in a valiant display. Mitchelstown could even call upon the services of AFL star Mark Keane but his year with the round ball is over as Gabriels march on. Veteran Mark Cronin top scored for the West Cork team with 0-6. They will meet Glanmire in the semi-final with Adrigole and Boherbue contesting the second semi-final.

KILMACS MARCH ON – Kilmacabea move onto the Carbery junior A football semi-final after overcoming a spirited Randal Óg side, 0-13 to 1-8, in Timoleague on Sunday. Last year's finalists were pushed to the pin of their collars by the Ballinacarriga outfit. Randals led 0-6 to 0-5 at the half and an early goal had them dreaming of a famous win but four frees from Colin McCarthy in the final quarter was enough to see them through to the final four. They now await the winners of St Mary’s and Ballinascarthy in the final quarter-final which will take place this Saturday in Newcestown.

FINAL BATTLE – We now know the finalists of the Carbery junior A hurling championship after Ballinascarthy and Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas were both victorious on Sunday. Ballinascarthy defeated St James’ by 1-20 to 0-11. Mathuna’s had a 2-12 to 0-11 victory over Newcestown. These two have met once previously in the final, with Mathúnas winning 0-15 to 0-5 in the 2001 final. While Ballinascarthy will go into the decider as many peoples’ favourites it must be noted that Mathúnas are undefeated this year having gone a perfect seven for seven in the league and winning all four of their championship ties. It should make for a very tasty final affair.

SUPER SUNDAY – It was Super Sunday in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh when four games went down for decision in the premier senior and senior A grades. First up was the meeting of Imokilly and Blackrock with the divisional side having too much firepower for the Rockies, winning by 1-29 to 1-20. In a repeat of the 2023 final showdown, last year's champions Sarsfields had a narrow one-point victory over Midleton, 0-22 to 0-21. In the senior A championship, Glen Rovers are only one game away from returning to the top level of Cork hurling after defeating Castlelyons 3-16 to 0-16. They will meet Blarney in the final after they beat Bride Rovers 2-19 to 0-11.