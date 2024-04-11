GAA CLUB NOTES: Mairead O'Driscoll stars as Castlehaven ladies win on the road

BARRYROE: Clionadh O'Brien, Grange Tavern, won the lotto jackpot of €4,200 in Monday night’s draw, the lucky numbers being 4, 18 and 30. Clionadh and the O'Brien family are great supporters of the club. Consolation prizes: €25, Trish Gresham, Courtmacsherry; €25, John Crowley, Ballinglanna; €25, Marion O'Callaghan, Timoleague. The next draw will take place on Monday, April 15th when a jackpot of €1,000 will be on offer at the Pier House, Courtmacsherry. This Sunday will see the Barryroe junior footballers head to Kealkil to take on St Colum’s in league action, 11.30am throw-in.

CARBERY RANGERS: Fixtures – Thursday, 11th: Rebel Óg West U14 Football League Division 1, Carbery Rangers v Newcestown in Newtown at 7pm. Sunday, 14th: McCarthy Insurance Senior Football League Division 1, Carbery Rangers v Castlehaven, in Ardagh at 11.30am; Carbery Dubliner Cheese Junior Football League Division 1, Carbery Rangers v Ballinascarthy, in Ardagh at 3pm; Rebel Óg West U12 Football Group 3 Section 1, Carbery Rangers v Bandon, in Bandon at 11am. The Carbery Rangers GAA and Rosscarbery Ladies Football 2024 Nursery Programme runs on Saturdays from 10am to 10.40am on the all-weather astro pitch in Newtown, beginning on Saturday, May 11th. All boys and girls born in 2018, 2019 and 2020 are welcome for fun activities and football. Check locally for any changes due to weather/pitches. There was no winner of the lotto jackpot; the numbers drawn were 4, 7, 12.

CASTLEHAVEN: The senior ladies made the long journey last Sunday afternoon to play Fermoy in the county football league, and came home with a fantastic 3-9 to 0-1 win. Castlehaven started strongly to lead at half time by 2-5 to 0-1. Team: Mairéad Courtney, Jessica McCarthy, Ellen Maguire, Ellen Buckley, Laura O'Donoghue, Noreen O'Sullivan, Emma McCarthy, Alice O'Driscoll, Shelly Daly, Siobhan Courtney, Niamh O'Sullivan (2-0), Emma Daly, Ellen Connolly, Mairéad O'Driscoll (1-6), Hannah Sheehy (0-3), Ria Wilson, Maeve O'Sullivan, Eilis Bohane, Ellie McCarthy, Amy McCarthy, Aine Daly. The club congratulates Cork manager John Cleary and captain Brian Hurley on the senior footballers win over Limerick in Munster last Sunday.

ILEN ROVERS: Leah Carey, Maebh Collins and Kate Carey are on the Cork minor LGFA panel that plays away to Tipperary in their re-fixed game this Saturday, April 13th. Ilen’s U16 girls won their first West Cork Ladies Football league match last week against Valley Rovers, 6-13 to 3-5; this was a superb performance by the girls. The U13B girls’ team play Kilmacabea on Thursday, 11th, in Rath at 7.15pm and play Caheragh on Tuesday, 16th, at 7pm in Rath.

Note the change of dates for Ilen’s annual Cúl Camp; it will now run in Rath from July 8th-12th. Ilen’s Summer Club Camp will run in Church Cross between August 12th and 14th. The club, parents and children would like to thank Dan McEoin and his team of coaches/helpers Jo, Alice, Emma and Jack for a very well-run and wonderful two-day Easter camp last week. It was a great success and enjoyed by all. There was no winner in this week's lotto draw. The numbers drawn were 6, 10 and 17. Next week’s jackpot will be €1,200.

KILBRITTAIN: Fixture – Saturday, 13th: Division 1 Football League, Kilbrittain v Kilmacabea in Leap at 6pm.

KILMEEN-KILBREE: Kilbree junior hurlers defeated Newcestown 2-14 to 1-16 at a windswept Rossmore on Sunday morning. Kilbree played with the aid of a strong wind in the first half. Some fine scores by Darragh Coakley, Jim Shanahan and Martin O’Donovan gave Kilbree a slim two-point lead at half-time. In an exciting second half, Kilbree upped their game against the wind, and just held out to win. Kilbree’s junior camogie team travelled to Grenagh on Friday night for their first county league fixture, and came home with a 2-12 to 0-7 win. First-half goals scored by Caoimhe Murphy and Mairead Crowley proved crucial. Kilbree led 2-10 to 0-2 at half-time.

The minor hurlers beat O’Donovan Rossa 3-23 to 1-4 in Skibbereen, with Cillian Twohig, Ruairí O’Sullivan and Jason Murray amongst the scorers. Two members of this panel, Olan Murphy and Jason Murray, have been named on the Cork U17 Celtic Challenge hurling team. They will play Galway, Clare and Limerick in the All-Ireland series.

The minor camogie team lost to St Colum’s in Rossmore on Monday night in the county league. The U16 camogie girls lost out to a strong Ballinascarthy team in Rossmore. The U13 footballers were delighted to be invited to the Paddy Hurley tournament in Castlehaven on Easter Monday; the boys defeated Castlehaven and were unlucky to lose to Carbery Rangers in the cup final.

Kilbree Camogie Club will run a used clothing collection fundraiser over the next couple of weeks. Collections will be taken at the club grounds this Thursday, April 11th (6.30pm-7.30pm), Saturday, 13th (11am-1pm) and Thursday, 18th (6.30-7.30pm). Please support this most important fundraiser. The Cúl Camp will take place from August 5th to 9th (inclusive). Registration may now be completed online.

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: The U16 girls had a hard-fought win in their opening round of the West Cork U16A league against Rosscarbery, 4-3 to 1-10. The intermediate ladies lost out to Carrigaline by a goal in the Division 2 County League, 2-8 to 3-8.

Fixtures – Saturday, 13th: U13 girls league, Group 1 and Group 4 teams v Bandon in the Riverside Complex, both games at 4.30pm. Sunday, 14th: Senior Men’s Division 2 league v Fermoy at 11.30am in Fermoy; U12 boys league, Group 3 and Group 6 teams v Clonakilty in Clonakilty, both games at 11am.

ST OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Owen Gaels play Laochra Óg in the U18 Hurling Leagueon Friday, 12th, in Ballyvourney at 7pm. Owen Gaels take on Kilmeen in the U12 Football League this Sunday, 14th, in Rossmore at 11am. Owen Gaels play Kilbrittainin the U16 Hurling League on Monday, 15th, in Ballinascarthy at 7pm.