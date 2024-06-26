Funds for beach access and for coastal walks

MINISTER for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced €400,000 in funding for outdoor recreation projects in West Cork.

The sum of €200,000 has been allocated for phase one of development of the Durrus Coastal Walkway. A further €200,000 is to be spent by Cork County Council to improve pedestrian access to four of the county’s most popular beaches – Garrettstown, Garrylucas, Owenahincha and Inchydoney.

The news was welcomed by members of the West Cork Municipal District including the outgoing public representative Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) who said he was delighted to see the beach wheelchair service in full use at Inchydoney.

He thanked the staff at the Inchydoney Island Lodge and Spa for facilitating the administration of the scheme and urged people to book the service, which is only available when the lifeguards are on duty.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) welcomed the latest round of funding saying: ‘It is good news all around. And I am pleased that the Durrus project, which was started five or six years ago, has been given the go-ahead.’

The funding follows investment in community, tourism and public amenity projects in West Cork over the last 12 months from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

A €200,000 grant from that department – with Cork County Council’s approval – was used to restore the beautiful outdoor terrace at Bantry House this year.

It follows on from a 2022 grant of €200,000, which was used to restore the balustrade at the top of Bantry House. Julie Shelswell-White said the family appreciated both the Department and Cork County Council’s support for their ongoing restoration work as part of the Historic Structures Fund.

Over the year, close to €600,000 was invested in the award-winning Blue Pool Trails in Glengarriff under the outdoor recreation infrastructure scheme, as well as €366,000 to enhance Bantry’s Peace Park and playground, and €387,450 to expand the walkway and cycle path at Gallanes amenity area in Clonakilty.

Meanwhile, Skibbereen benefited from a €300,000 investment in creating an amphitheatre public performance space, as well as preserving a number of small stone-cut cottages dating to Famine times, and a Famine memorial at an elevated site known as The Rock.