Free-scoring Togher Celtic regain top spot in Premier Division

TOGHER Celtic went back to the summit of the PremierHiSpecCars Premier Division courtesy of a 4-1 win over Skibbereen AFC.

The winners led 3-1 at the break after goals by Eoin Murray (10), Adrian Hurley (25) and Brian Horgan (32). Skibbereen’s only goal came by the way of Cian Coughlan in the 35th minute. Peter Collins put any thoughts of a comeback to bed with his finish on the resumption of the second half, as the division’s top scorers hit the summit, again.

Bunratty United salvaged a point against Dunmanway Town when they came from three down to draw 3-3. Dunmanway got off to a fast start with Oran McCarthy opening the scoring after only four minutes. That lead was then added to with Eoin Buckley grabbing a brace, with goals in the 14th and 28th minutes, to leave the Hoops in a comfortable position. Conor Brosnan pulled on back before half time to give Bunratty hope of a comeback. The score stayed that way until Killian O’Brien made it 3-2 in the 81st minute. As the game sped towards its conclusion, it looked like Dunmanway had done enough, until O’Brien stepped up again and slotted home the Bunratty equaliser in added time.

Sullane built on the previous weekend’s victory, with another very impressive 6-0 win over Mizen Hob A. Six goals, with six different scorers, did the business for Sullane. Chris Desmond, Martin, Sullivan, Darren Dineen, Dara Lynch, Daniel Kelly, and Kevin Donoghue all found the back of the Mizen net on Sunday.

Also, Drinagh Rangers were in FAI Junior Cup action where they came out 3-1 winners over Leeds AFC in the first round. Barry O’Driscoll (H) scored twice and Keith Jagoe grabbed the other.

***

Aultagh got back to winning ways and back to the top of the O’BrienWaterServices.com Championship after a 3-1 win over Castlelack FC. Aultagh had the job done when leading 3-0 at the break after goals from Daniel O’Connell (2) and Connor O’Connell. Castlelack’s consolation goal came from Gary O’Shea in the 68th minute.

It was two out of two for Aultagh this weekend, as their B team succeeded in getting revenge over Baltimore FC who defeated the A team last weekend. In a tight game, Aultagh B came out on top 2-1.

It could have been a case of the two Aultaghs at the top of the podium only for Clonakilty United defeating Sullane B on Sunday. All the goals came in the second half with Cathal Dineen (64), Eoin Murphy (69), and Barry Collins (83) netting for Clon. Shane Creed got the solitary goal for Sullane B in the 77th minute but it wasn’t enough as United stayed in touch with the Aultagh As.

Spartak Mosgrove are still in search of their first win of the campaign after losing out to a late Drinagh Rangers B winner. With the game level at 0-0 up stepped Damien Fernandes in the 85th minute to break the deadlock and secure all three points for Drinagh.

It was honours even in the battle of the Celtics, with Kilgoban and Skibbereen playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw. Skibbereen got out to a fast start with a goal inside the first minute by Eoin O’Donovan. Alex Young equalised in the 30th minute for Kilgoban. Skibbereen went ahead again thanks to a Ross Kenna effort but the spoils were shared when Eoin Bowden netted with five minutes remaining.

The other Celtic side involved last weekend, the Castletown version, had a very impressive 6-1 win over Ardfield. Jake Draper netted a hat-trick, and he was aided by three more goals from Niall O’Halloran, Shane Corcoran and Matthew Draper. Ardfield’s only goal came from Annraoi Creedon.

**

This weekend's West Cork League fixtures are

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15TH

PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork Premier Division: 11am, Lyre Rovers v Bunratty United.

OBrienWaterServices.com West Cork Championship: 11am, Castlelack v Aultagh Celtic B; 11am, Aultagh Celtic v Castletown Celtic; 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Sullane B; 2.30pm, Kilgoban Celtic v Spartak Mossgrove; 2.30pm, Skibbereen Celtic v Baltimore.

McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup Round 2: 11am, Clonakilty Soccer Club v Skibbereen; 11am, Sullane v Clonakilty United; 2.30pm, Togher Celtic v Mizen Hob A.